Tax center makes return with drop-off service

The Redstone Tax Center is ready to serve the military community with free tax preparation services but things are different this year.

“We are changing significantly due to the pandemic. We are going to be a drop-off only site (starting this week),” Rachael Yeoman, the tax center manager, said.

Since opening Feb. 1, the center is again serving active duty and retired military and their families. It still depends on its dedicated volunteers. The center closed in March because of the pandemic but received authorization from the Garrison commander to open this year with a smaller group of volunteers.

“It’s going to be six (volunteers) at a time. We’ve got about 12 people rotating which puts us at about half staff,” Yeoman said.

Clients can drop off their packets weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon; and then the center will schedule their pickup at that time. The center is at the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate in building 3439 on Honest John Road. Clients should bring all of their tax documents, including their last tax return, and the center’s intake sheet that is available for pickup.

Yeoman, a paralegal at the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, has worked at the center for nearly 20 years and served as its manager for most of the past 10.

“Our volunteers, they’re so dedicated,” she said. “All they’ve been worried about is getting people back in here and getting their taxes done.”

Ed Sekerak, a retired lieutenant colonel residing in Harvest, has volunteered at the center since last year.

“Since I moved here in 2004 (from New Mexico), the tax center has been doing my tax returns,” Sekerak said. “And once I retired, I just wanted to give back and be able to help people like I’ve been helped.”

He retired from the military in 2001, after 20 years and seven months, and he retired as a defense contractor in 2019.

Volunteers include Sekerak, Cheryl Burns, Lisa McCrary, Sandy Hovde, John Patch, Lee Smith, Rob Morris, Jenn Mills, Emily Hsi, Jan Berry, Lindsay Coop, Kay Theodoss and Dawn Byers.

People can call 842-1040 if they have questions or visit the center and pick up information.