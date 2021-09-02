Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 210208-N-LW757-1004 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 8, 2021) A Naval Medical Center San Diego Low...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 210208-N-LW757-1004 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 8, 2021) A Naval Medical Center San Diego Low Vision Awareness Month graphic. NMCSD’s number one priority is providing the safest, highest quality patient-centered medical care for our veterans, service members and their families. NMCSD is committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service and always delivering world-class health care. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) recognizes Low Vision Awareness Month throughout the month of February.

Low vision is a condition in which eyesight can not be corrected with glasses, medication or surgery.

According to the National Eye Institute (NIH), approximately 12 million Americans have low vision-related conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy. Someone may be experiencing low vision symptoms if they have trouble reading, driving, recognizing people’s faces, telling colors apart or seeing a television or computer screen clearly.

The NIH adds that the type of low vision that one may experience depends on the disease or condition that caused it. The most common types of low vision are central vision loss, or being unable to see things in the center of your vision, peripheral vision loss, being unable to see things out of the corners of your eyes, night blindness, difficulty seeing in low light and blurry or hazy vision.

Low vision is usually permanent, but may be prevented or improved if assessed early.

"Many causes of low vision can be treated or halted if found early," said Cmdr. James Zimmerman, a retinal specialist assigned to NMCSD. "Lives can be improved by seeking treatment."

Taking precautionary measures may also help prevent or hinder low vision-related illnesses.

"Outside of annual eye exams, there are ways to promote good eye health," said Lt. Julia Castronova, an optometrist assigned to NMCSD. "Protecting your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays, not smoking and eating a healthy diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants are a few ways to take care of your eyes and prevent low vision-related illnesses."

NMCSD offers services for patients suffering with impaired vision that may improve their quality of life beyond what a normal pair of eyeglasses can provide.

NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.

