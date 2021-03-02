PCU John F. Kennedy Takes Ownership of New Building

NORFOLK – PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the command accepting ownership of spaces within Building U-40 aboard Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 2.

The ribbon cutting was the culmination of a lot of long hours, hard work and ingenuity from JFK Sailors. The small crew of Sailors completed a lot of rehabilitation work to the building including painting, carpentry, replacing tiles and flooring, and installing cables.

PCU JFK needed more room to accommodate the influx of Sailors as the command continues to grow. Securing spaces in Building U-40 is integral to ensuring mission readiness and successfully delivering our ship to the fleet on time.

"I really appreciate the incredible dedication and all the hard work that went into making this day possible," said Capt. Todd Marzano, Kennedy's Commanding Officer. "Having this building up and running is critical to ensuring we are able to properly manage the large number of crewmembers arriving to the command over the next few years."

Sailors worked around the clock, including some nights and weekends, to ensure an on-time completion date and delivery for the command.

“Their pride and accomplishment and their sense of ownership is what really propelled this thing to be successful,” said Chief Machinist’s Mate Caleb Olsen. “It was really all on the backs of these Sailors who did the job.”

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ricardo Franco was a big part of history by standing the first quarterdeck watch and making the first deck log entries.

“It’s truly amazing to see where we first started and how far we’ve come in such a short period of time,” said Franco. “It’s great to see all of our hard work pay off and to be a part of history.”



PCU John F. Kennedy has been under construction in Newport News since 2015 and is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States.





