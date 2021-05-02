McConnell showcases capabilities to AMC leaders

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, visited McConnell Air Force Base, Feb. 2-6, 2021.



While receiving mission briefs and touring a diverse selection of organizations, the two experienced McConnell’s impact to AMC’s mission.



“We met some outstanding Airmen,” said Van Ovost. “These Airmen are really owning their spheres of influence and have a bias towards action.”





AMC’s leaders were able to witness first-hand how McConnell Airmen innovatively accomplish its refueling mission.



“The Air Force and Air Mobility Command are in good hands,” said Kruzelnick. “We are positioned—I believe—to conquer those future adversaries in new and meaningful ways [by] thinking outside of the box of traditionally what we do in Air Mobility Command. I whole-heartedly believe that our Airmen know that, and they’re getting after that.”



Van Ovost shared that her goal is to ensure every mobility Airman is equipped with the essentials needed to complete the mission and meet AMC’s priorities to develop the force, advance warfighting capabilities, project the joint force, and ensure strategic deterrence.



She continued to share how McConnell directly provides critical support to multiple joint warfighters by the continuous use of the KC-135 Stratotanker and by leading the integration of the KC-46A Pegasus.



“You are the lead [in] air refueling for Air Mobility Command, and you’re making great strides at it,” said Van Ovost.



On Jan. 25, 2019, the Kansas-based wing became the first Air Force installation to receive the new refueling platform, deeming McConnell the lead installation for future KC-46A operations.



“You are setting the standard for the next generation of rapid global mobility,” expressed Van Ovost. “It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the way we are going to use this new airplane. For all the 179 KC-46s that we get—this is the lead team that’s going to make those changes.”



Van Ovost and Kruzelnick left McConnell with some parting words of wisdom.



“Excellence comes out of a culture of inclusion,” said Van Ovost. “When you have a diverse group of people, all fighting to be the best Airman they can be, you get things like forging a future for the KC-46.”



“If [Team McConnell] remembers anything from our visit, I hope they remember how much that we care about them and how much we appreciate the work that they do and that it's not lost on us,” said Kruzelnick. “We have a deep appreciation and love for them—for the people that they are and for the Airmen they’re becoming.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 14:57 Story ID: 388703 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell showcases capabilities to AMC leaders, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.