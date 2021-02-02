Finding a little comfort away from home

Photo By Capt. John Quinn | (from left) Command Sgt. Major James Sartori gets a quick update from Master Sgt. Paul...... read more read more Photo By Capt. John Quinn | (from left) Command Sgt. Major James Sartori gets a quick update from Master Sgt. Paul Flaherty as he helps members of the United Service Organizations (USO) restock the many donated items to support National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on the armory floor at Joint Forces Headquarters of the District of Columbia National Guard Sunday, Jan. 31. Both are members of the 151st Regional Support Group assigned to Task Force Freedom. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Quinn) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – It takes more than granola bars and games to support the troops, but some dedicated volunteers are determined to help those who serve.

For weeks, members of the United Services Organization, in conjunction with volunteers from Family Support Groups within the District of Columbia National Guard, have been operating a trailer inside the armory floor of Joint Forces Headquarters.

While they continue to provide snacks, coffee, toiletries and friendly encouragement to passing Soldiers and Airmen, they decided to expand their footprint by creating a gaming and relaxation center for the troops, according to Lisa Moro, mobile operations and programs specialist for the central region.

“We came in to help in D.C., but we move all over the U.S.,” Moro said, adding they respond to activations, emergencies and events to provide assistance to the military.

Moro said she hopes Soldiers and Airmen can find a little comfort as they come on and off shifts assisting local and federal law enforcement throughout the city. She added this is the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people.

USO staffers and other volunteers noticed how one Soldier - Master Sgt. Paul Flaherty, of the Massachusetts National Guard’s 151st Regional Support Group - perpetually remained in motion as he tirelessly refilled and restocked the granola bars, toiletry kits, juice options and donated popcorn.

“He’s been the ‘Energizer Bunny,’ ” Doug Newton said from inside the USO trailer as he watched Flaherty zip along between filling tables and breaking down empty boxes.

Flaherty would rather be busy and productive, as it helps the days go quickly.

Laura Newton, who works alongside her husband, said she’s amazed by the gratitude they encounter while serving the troops and trying to provide a little comfort.

“The USO really loves doing this,” she said, adding that it keeps them going too.

To help others unwind, the USO established a gaming and relaxation area, according to Ross Ledford, regional gaming event manager for the southeast, and Ian Wright, gaming community manager for the USO.

They spent the last weekend of January getting the gaming center up and running with the help of a few interested Soldiers and Airmen from a variety of units who unpacked boxes, set up monitors, connected cables and labeled games for distribution.

A lot of Soldiers and Airmen are stopping by in between shifts to use the 26 gaming platforms, pick up a book or relax on a couch.

They are also hosting a video game tournament, which began Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The USO is a non-profit group which was founded in 1941, chartered by the U.S. Congress and organized under the laws of the District of Columbia.