Black History Month Employee Spotlight-Marc Fossett

Name: Marc Fossett
Position: Regulatory Specialist
Years with SWL: 15 years
Education: Bachelor of Science in Regulatory Science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Hobbies: Collecting Shot Glasses and Crossfit
Q: How long have you worked for the Little Rock District?
A: 15 years
Q: What positions have you held in the district?
A: Regulatory Specialist, Safety Specialist (detail)
Q: What was your favorite job position and why?
A: I really enjoyed my recent stint in the Safety Office. Working in the Safety Office gave me a chance to put my investigative mind into action. I had a chance to go out on construction site visits and review safety plans. I enjoyed helping to find solutions, so that contractors could perform their tasks in a safe and responsible manner.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?
A: I enjoy my coworkers. I operate within a small circle and the ones that are in that circle I consider them family.
Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
A: Early in my career, I had the opportunity to work on Fayetteville Shale projects. I was intrigued by the Hydraulic fracturing process.
Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
A: I keep it simple. I go into the lab everyday and work hard. When my workday is over, I try to leave it at the office. Over the years I have implemented time management and project prioritization to have more efficient workdays.
Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
A: I first met Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren my first day of college at UAPB in 2000.
Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why.
A: My parents. My mother taught me Christian values and valued education. She made sure I had an opportunity to go to college and to graduate. She saw something in me when others didn’t.
My father had an impeccable work ethic and was a great provider. He taught me street smarts, to use common sense and to never let anybody take advantage of me. I strive to incorporate both of their different approaches on life and try to blend them together to be an all-around good guy.
