Black History Month Employee Spotlight-Marc Fossett

Name: Marc Fossett

Position: Regulatory Specialist

Years with SWL: 15 years

Education: Bachelor of Science in Regulatory Science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Hobbies: Collecting Shot Glasses and Crossfit



Q: How long have you worked for the Little Rock District?

A: 15 years



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Regulatory Specialist, Safety Specialist (detail)



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: I really enjoyed my recent stint in the Safety Office. Working in the Safety Office gave me a chance to put my investigative mind into action. I had a chance to go out on construction site visits and review safety plans. I enjoyed helping to find solutions, so that contractors could perform their tasks in a safe and responsible manner.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I enjoy my coworkers. I operate within a small circle and the ones that are in that circle I consider them family.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: Early in my career, I had the opportunity to work on Fayetteville Shale projects. I was intrigued by the Hydraulic fracturing process.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: I keep it simple. I go into the lab everyday and work hard. When my workday is over, I try to leave it at the office. Over the years I have implemented time management and project prioritization to have more efficient workdays.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I first met Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren my first day of college at UAPB in 2000.



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why.

A: My parents. My mother taught me Christian values and valued education. She made sure I had an opportunity to go to college and to graduate. She saw something in me when others didn’t.



My father had an impeccable work ethic and was a great provider. He taught me street smarts, to use common sense and to never let anybody take advantage of me. I strive to incorporate both of their different approaches on life and try to blend them together to be an all-around good guy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 14:07 Story ID: 388697 Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month Employee Spotlight-Marc Fossett, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.