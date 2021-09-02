Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Employee Spotlight-Marc Fossett

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | Regulatory Specialist Marc Fossett attends black tie event in Little Rock, Ark.... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Name: Marc Fossett
    Position: Regulatory Specialist
    Years with SWL: 15 years
    Education: Bachelor of Science in Regulatory Science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
    Hobbies: Collecting Shot Glasses and Crossfit

    Q: How long have you worked for the Little Rock District?
    A: 15 years

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: Regulatory Specialist, Safety Specialist (detail)

    Q: What was your favorite job position and why?
    A: I really enjoyed my recent stint in the Safety Office. Working in the Safety Office gave me a chance to put my investigative mind into action. I had a chance to go out on construction site visits and review safety plans. I enjoyed helping to find solutions, so that contractors could perform their tasks in a safe and responsible manner.

    Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?
    A: I enjoy my coworkers. I operate within a small circle and the ones that are in that circle I consider them family.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: Early in my career, I had the opportunity to work on Fayetteville Shale projects. I was intrigued by the Hydraulic fracturing process.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: I keep it simple. I go into the lab everyday and work hard. When my workday is over, I try to leave it at the office. Over the years I have implemented time management and project prioritization to have more efficient workdays.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: I first met Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren my first day of college at UAPB in 2000.

    Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why.
    A: My parents. My mother taught me Christian values and valued education. She made sure I had an opportunity to go to college and to graduate. She saw something in me when others didn’t.

    My father had an impeccable work ethic and was a great provider. He taught me street smarts, to use common sense and to never let anybody take advantage of me. I strive to incorporate both of their different approaches on life and try to blend them together to be an all-around good guy.

