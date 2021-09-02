CASCOM welcomes new command chief warrant officer

Photo By Terrance Bell | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor accepts a saber from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor accepts a saber from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg during the CASCOM Chief Warrant Officer Change of Charter Ceremony Feb. 5 at the Ordnance Training Support Facility. Taylor replaced CW5 Jonathan O. Yerby during the ceremony that also featured Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, CASCOM CSM. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) – After 19 months on the job at Mifflin Hall here, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor was asked to pack his things.



The former Ordnance Corps CWO complied, but he wasn’t leaving the building. Taylor moved up to the third floor where he would be taking on greater responsibilities as the Combined Arms Support Command’s most senior chief warrant officer.



The San Antonio native was formally recognized as such during a Change of Charter ceremony Feb. 5 in the Ordnance Training Support Facility here. He replaced CW5 Jonathan O. Yerby. Taylor’s new boss – Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general – hosted the event that was livestreamed on the command’s Facebook page.



“Thank you for having the confidence in me to serve as the chief warrant officer for CASCOM,” relayed Taylor to Fogg and audience members during remarks. “I’m absolutely proud, honored and humbled to represent over 9,000 warrant officers, 19 MOSs and four branches across the active Army, National Guard and Army Reserve.”



Taylor, who recently celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary, thanked his wife Linda and their three children for standing by his side over the course of a 27-year career. Later, he went on to thank what he called the “team of teams,” a long list of organizations and individuals within CASCOM making contributions to his work with the Ord. Corps. He also mentioned a number of partner organizations and thanked Yerby for his work, saying his “character, commitment and competence was noticed by all.”



Yerby, a Stockton, California native, was laterally promoted to the CASCOM CWO position just like Taylor. He previously served as the Quartermaster Corps CWO, relinquishing that position in Nov. 2018.



At the lectern, Yerby thanked God, then voiced sentiment concerning the privilege and opportunity to serve, saying “My only regret is I couldn’t do more.”



Thanking Fogg for his leadership, Yerby said the general preached and practiced the Army Values and said his leadership example recalled a Soldier’s comment recently made online.



“He posted something that said ‘Our integrity is when our words and deeds are consistent with our intentions,’” said Yerby while looking admirably at Fogg. “Sir, over the past four years, I can testify that your words and deeds have been consistent with your intentions, and your direction has been my destination.”



Yerby had kind words for Fogg’s wife, Janie, as well. He noted how she knew of his weekly commute home to North Carolina and was comforting and hospitable when his wife April visited.



“Ms. Janie, April and I considered ourselves blessed that we have had the chance to get to know you,” he said. “Even though April hasn’t been here very often, you always included her and welcomed her. … I want you to know your example of kindness and love to the Soldiers, civilians and families of Fort Lee is just as valuable.”



Yerby also recognized John Hall, who was visiting from Northern Virginia after recently vacating his post as deputy to the CASCOM commanding general.



“I thank you for the leadership and mentorship over the four-plus years,” he said to the senior executive service member. “I appreciate all of our conversations.”



Yerby saved his most moving thoughts for April.



“To my steadfast bride of over 33 years; honey, you are a saint,” he said, “and your faithfulness, combined with the strength of the lord has kept me going the last four-plus years.



“(On) many Sunday afternoons as you prepared me to take that drive north for another week apart, occasionally we would have that look like what are we doing? Why are we doing this? I think doubt creeps in every now and then, and that’s normal. That’s OK, but the difference is when dedication and perseverance kicks in and confirms we’re doing this because it’s our calling. And God’s strength was with us the entire time.”



To the youngest of his four children and the only one in attendance, Yerby said it marks a new beginning of sorts in their father-son relationship.



“That day-and-a-half home a week for the last four-plus years is over, son. You’ll have me home. Probably more than you prefer ... but it’s exactly what we both need.”



Yerby, the sixth command chief warrant officer, has been reassigned to Fort Bragg, N.C., where he has spent a significant portion of his 36-year career.