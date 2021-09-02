CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Ishan Talukdar

NAME: Sgt. Ishan Talukdar

Hometown: Born in Philadelphia and raised in Houston, Texas

Job title/Military Occupational Specialty: Intelligence analyst (MOS 35F)

Duty title: Intelligence Team Leader, 915th Cyberspace Warfare Battalion



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Completed a double college major, in Global Business and Marketing

-- Was recognized as one of the best analysts in the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center in 2019



WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM?

I like the opportunity to really expand my understanding of what it really means to be an intelligence analyst. When you are in a combat arms unit, there’s really only one way of doing things. You follow processes, and you do the order of battle. But here in cyber land it’s totally different. It’s been a big challenge actually, adjusting my processes and understanding, and to be able to help the unit. But that challenge has really helped me to understand what they do better and it helps me to be a better analyst.



WHAT UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES DOES A CAREER WITH ARMY CYBER OFFER?

Speaking as an analyst, I can tell you that there are not a whole lot of cyber analysts out there. Once I’m completely trained up and understand what I’m doing, I will have a unique niche in our intel community that doesn’t get filled very often, and I’m very excited about that.



WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO SOMEONE CONSIDERING JOINING YOUR CAREER FIELD IN ARMY CYBER?

Be prepared to learn and be prepared to hit the ground running. It’s like drinking through a fire hose. They say doing your job is nothing like AIT (learning an Army MOS at Advanced Individual Training). Well, being in cyber as an intelligence analyst is even less so. If you’re not prepared for that, go somewhere else. But if you’re ready for a challenge, this is the place to be.



WHAT DOES A CAREER WITH ARMY CYBER OFFER THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T?

It really gives you a better understanding of the network architecture and the threats our country faces on a daily basis that most people will never know about. It really gives you a unique position in the intelligence community should you decide to move forward with that role.



