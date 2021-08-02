Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy DES will hold additional random antiterrorism measures in 2021

    Fort McCoy police operations at installation's Main Gate

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A police officer with the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department scans an...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) will be exercising additional random antiterrorism measures throughout 2021, said DES Physical Security Chief Mark Reaves.

    These measures may include no-notice temporary closure of installation access control points for an hour or two, to include South Post Housing, Reaves said. This will force Soldiers, civilians, and visitors of Fort McCoy to exercise an alternate route plan for getting to their destination.

    “Driving in familiar places can cause us to rely more on muscle memory than on our active driving skills — making us less likely to be hyper-vigilant on the road,” Reaves said. “Be unpredictable. Vary your routes, times of arrival and departure, and alternate parking spots when going to and from work or other routine destinations.

    “Plan your route and pre-plan alternate routes in case of emergency,” Reaves said. “In a ‘real-world event,’ one or more access-control points that people use may be partially or entirely closed for an undetermined amount of time. However, you may need to still go to work. You need to know a second and third route to your destination.”

    Examples of sample protective measures that may be in place by DES include barriers, 100 percent identification checks, vehicle inspections, additional patrols, and planned rehearsals of access-control point closures, Reaves said.

    “The random antiterrorism measures are conducted in order to keep Soldiers, facility members, employees, and visitors safe,” Reaves said.

    For more information contact the DES Physical Security Office.

    (Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Directorate of Emergency Services.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 16:27
    Story ID: 388630
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy DES will hold additional random antiterrorism measures in 2021, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT