Holloman Educational Enrichment Program Tutoring Center opens

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

As the enduring effects of the COVID 19 pandemic set in for the families assigned to Holloman, the Military Child Education Task Force developed a way ahead for the installation’s military-connected students.

As schools opted for virtual platforms over in-person learning, the top issues brought to the Holloman School Liaison Office were how to support students who struggle with virtual instruction and concerns over academic rigor.

Leaders across the 49th Wing advocated to the Air Force Services Center for additional educational support resources. As a result, Holloman acquired funding to stand up an Educational Enhancement Program-Tutoring Center (EEP-TC) for kindergarten to 12th grade students. The program is the first kind in the Air Force and is made possible through a partnership with the 49th Force Support Squadron’s Child and Youth Program.

The EEP-TC is an enhanced power hour program, which helps children from kindergarten to 12th grade, to get additional academic support or reinforce skills in core subject areas.

“Our goal is to help set the youth into a successful learning environment to appreciate school,” said Cathy Dobbins, 49th FSS Child and Youth Programs flight chief. “We help facilitate between the contract and the families who need tutoring.”

The EEP-TC is available to all military-connected children, regardless of how and where they attend school. All members of the Youth Programs receive tutoring sessions for free.

“My kids really like it,” said Kate Kumar, parent and 49th FSS Youth and Teen Center supervisory school age coordinator. “My oldest son loves Creative Writing, and the tutor helps him with it, and he looks forward to going every week. And my youngest enjoys it as well.”

Sessions are schedules by visiting the program’s website or by phone. Care givers will be asked what subjects to cover and will ness to bring the academic materials. Test prep for the ACT and SAT is also available is also available for students preparing to apply to colleges.

“There are many benefits to this program,” said Maj. Jeremy Miller, 49th FSS commander. “But one of the most significant will be one-on-one guidance our students will receive from an educational professional.”

To keep students, care givers and educators safe during the ongoing pandemic, many schools around the country have opted for virtual learning; which has forced students to re-learn how they have been learning their whole educational career. The EEP-TC allows the students to get in person help with subjects they may be struggling with, while also providing a safe environment.

For more information about the EEP-TC visit the 49th FSS website, https://www.hollomanfss.com/.

To schedule an online tutoring session with the EEP-TC visit https://www.hollomanfss.com/youth or call 575-572-3753.

