I am Navy Medicine: HM1 Bryan Escueta

Photo By Macy Hinds | HM1 Bryan Escueta a Hospital Corpsman in the Preventive Medicine Department at Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH), administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 21, 2020 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay. NHCH has initially received a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccines. NHCH is following the Department of Defense's (DoD) phased, standardized, and coordinated approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines. The strategy was developed in collaboration with Operation Warp Speed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the DOD's COVID Task Force assessment of unique mission requirements.

“I am Hospital Corpsman First Class Bryan Escueta, Preventive Medicine technician and Directorate of Public Health (DPH) Leading Petty Officer (LPO), assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC-PH).”



Escueta has served in the Navy for 12 years and hails from National City, Calif. where he graduated high school in 2007.



“I was drawn to a career in Navy Medicine because of the positive effect it has worldwide,” said Escueta. “To teach, learn, and build continued relationship with our counterparts across the globe was an easy sell. I know I made the right choice. From force health protection/medical intelligence in the field to inspecting food facilities and planning mass shot exercisers, I’d say it’s been a really diverse experience!”



Escueta is an integral part of the NMRTC-PH’s Preventive Medicine team leading the Navy’s fight against COVID-19 in Hawaii. The team provides everyday surveillance, monitoring, and reporting of environmental and public health activities from ship to shore to include contact tracing for COVID-19 positive patients.



“With the support from our leadership, I’ve been given the privilege to lead a team that goes above and beyond their duties to combat an invisible enemy known at COVID-19!” said Escueta. “Our team works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on contact tracing that aggressively identifies positive COVID-19 cases and their close contacts, then report them through multiple channels to ensure we continue to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Escueta.



Starting in December 2020, Escueta and the Preventive Medicine team stepped into another role essential to combatting this pandemic: COVID-19 vaccine administrators. As the Pfizer vaccine became available for distribution in Hawaii, Escueta and his team set to work administering the vaccine across Navy Region Hawaii and Marine Corps Base Hawaii according to the Department of Defense prioritization matrix for vaccine roll-out.



Vaccinating the fleet extends beyond putting needles in arms. Logistics and paperwork are essential to a successful vaccine-roll out, especially when it means ensuring service members are mission and deployment ready.



“To prepare the fleet and Joint Service members for deployment, my team ensures all documentation is submitted to database systems (AHLTA and MRRS) within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine,” explained Escueta.



As DPH LPO, Escueta is an integral part of the well-oiled, multi-faceted, COVID-19 fighting machine. He serves NMRTC-PH’s Preventive Medicine Team during the COVID-19 pandemic by conducting contact tracing, administering vaccines, inputting patient vaccine documentation, and leading his team of Sailors by example.



Navy Medicine is always moving forward. Escueta said, “It’s always better to keep up than to catch up.”