USS Nevada Gold Changes Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2021) - The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) conducted a change of command, Feb. 5.



Cmdr. Nevin McChesney, from Nicholasville, Kentucky, relieved Cmdr. Edward Fultz, from Three Oaks, Michigan, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Nevada Gold’s commanding officer.



Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 (CSS-17) Capt. Chas. McLenithan presented Fultz with the Meritorious Service Medal (gold star in lieu of second award) and oversaw the assumption of command.



Fultz served as Nevada Gold crew’s commanding officer since August 2018. Under his leadership and guidance, Nevada Gold earned the CSS-17 2018 Battle Efficiency “E” Award and the United States Strategic Command Omaha Trophy. Additionally, Fultz executed the first ballistic-missile submarine Western Pacific patrol and nighttime underway, and exceeded standards in all mission areas during back-to-back pre-deployment training periods.



“Everything Ed has done is outstanding; it’s a testament to the crew,” said McLenithan. “You all should be tremendously proud of what you’ve accomplished and I know you will continue to do great things.”



McChesney previously served as the Capability Development Department Head at Undersea Warfighting Development Center Tactical Analysis Group in Groton, Connecticut.



“Ed, thank you very much. This team is obviously a team that has been built on tenacity and drive, and pushes forward to get the job done every day and it shows,” said McChesney. “I’m impressed and I’m excited to go to sea with you all and I’m incredibly grateful you are the crew I get to serve with for the next three years.”



Nevada is the eighth submarine of the Ohio-class of SSBNs and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. The submarine was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, Aug. 16, 1986. In 2010, Nevada completed a two-year engineered refueling overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, followed by a successful Trident II D5 test launch in March 2011.



For more news about USS Nevada and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.