National Guard provides vaccinations to help safeguard the troops

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Peter Lannon, left, a nurse with the Vermont National Guard's Medical Detachment, vaccinates a member of the District of Columbia National Guard, with his second COVID shot Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 as Pvt. Breanne Dugas, center, a medic with the 182nd Medical Company assists the efforts to safeguard the troops. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Quinn)

WASHINGTON – As part of the effort to keep the public safe, National Guard members are in the process of receiving the corona virus vaccinations.

Army Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, commander of Task Force Capitol Grounds and land component commander for the Massachusetts National Guard, wanted to set a good example by getting his second vaccination of the two-part series on the floor of the District of Columbia armory, Friday, Feb. 5.

Driscoll said the process was effortless and relatively painless. He credits the professionalism and skill of Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Tonniges, of the District of Columbia National Guard's 113th Medical Group, who administered the shot.

“I didn’t even know he did it,” Driscoll said. “He was that good.”

Tonniges informed Driscoll how some people experience a reaction to the vaccination the next day, or shortly afterwards. He added that most people feel tired the following day as their bodies adjust.

Driscoll was the first of many Soldiers and Airmen who received the vaccinations.

First lieutenant Augustus Ashton, of the Massachusetts National Guard’s 164th Transportation Battalion, said it was a big relief to receive the vaccination.

“We’re doing our part to help stop the spread,” Ashton said.

According to Capt. Nilson Fernandez, a medical officer with the Massachusetts National Guard's Medical Command, there is a plan to ensure that more than 7,000 troops activated to assist local and federal law enforcement have the opportunity to receive both courses of the vaccination.

Fernandez said this also includes nearly 700 Soldiers and Airmen from both the Massachusetts and Vermont National Guard, who are serving with Task Force Freedom. He added that the plan calls to inoculate the task force in two bulk groups this month.

“It should be an easy flow,” Fernandez said, adding that the process will not detract from the ongoing shift schedules.

Vaccines will be administered by National Guard medical personnel, including 1st Lt. Peter Lannon, a nurse with the Vermont National Guard's State Medical Detachment. Lannon also helped train Pvt. Breanne Dugas, a medic with the Massachusetts National Guard’s 182nd Medical Company, to provide the shots.

Lannon and Dugas will continue to work side-by-side with other medics and members of the 113th Wing’s medical group to ensure all Guardsmen who want to be vaccinated have the opportunity to do so.