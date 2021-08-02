Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintaining good mental health through ongoing pandemic

    Maintaining good mental health through ongoing pandemic

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Eduardo Hiraldo poses for a photo.... read more read more

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2021

    Story by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has created new challenges for everyone. Normal routines have been replaced by unfamiliar isolation and adjustments to home-life, work, and school.

    “There are a lot of folks who are fairly fed up, frustrated, fatigued, and bored after a year of physical distancing,” said Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe. “That’s particularly true for elderly, teens, and parents.”

    According to the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, stressors during a period of social distancing/quarantine can include: frustration and boredom related to the isolation, insufficient information, and fears about becoming infected and/or infecting others.

    Wijnans advice is to accept that things have changed and may not return to pre-COVID conditions for a while or not at all. He says that focusing on what was, is a waste of energy.

    “You’ll be better if you accept the restricted movement, forestalled plans, restlessness, and isolation,” said Wijnans. “Be patient with yourself and others. More importantly, recognize and appreciate all you do have.”

    Wijnans also says one way to keep from focusing on those changes brought on by COVID is to commit to realistic goals you can control such as daily exercise, the amount of sleep one would get or diet.

    “Focus on the here-and-now and the short term,” said Wijnans. “Get involved doing immersive activities. It’s also import to reduce the amount of news you get from social media. Research has shown the more news you get from social media, the more anxious you get. So try to get your news from reputable resources.”

    Wijnans added that until the risk of COVID is substantially reduced, it will remain important to continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, and to make an informed decision to get the COVID vaccine when it’s available.

    “We’re a resilient, social species and we’ll get through this,” said Wijnans.

    Behavioral health specialist like Wijnans encourage you to reach out for help if needed. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counsellor. Have a plan of where to go and how to seek help if required.

    For more information on how to support your health and well-being during COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/, https://phc.amedd.army.mil/covid19 or https://www.cstsonline.org/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:53
    Story ID: 388592
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining good mental health through ongoing pandemic, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command

    Army Medicine Europe

    coronavirus

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    psychological health
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT