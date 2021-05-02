AFMC honors top 2020 headquarters Airmen during virtual event

Air Force Materiel Command civilian and military personnel were recognized Feb. 5 at the 2020 Headquarters Annual Civilian and Military Award Recognition Ceremony headlined by Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander.



“It’s the Airmen in the command that make us the greatest and most important command, and it is extremely important and critical that we recognize their great work. Congratulations--you should be very proud,” said Bunch.



Directors, deputy directors, direct supervisors and special guests for each award nominee were invited to share the moment during the Microsoft Commercial Virtual Remote event as the top performers from the civilian, enlisted and officer ranks at headquarters were announced.



“Each of you absolutely stood out among your peers, and I look to recognize you in person in the future,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC command chief.



Eight Airmen were selected as AFMC’s brightest stars, from a field of 46 nominees. The winners are listed below by category.



Military categories:



Airman – Senior Airman Casey J. Conwell, Air Space and Information Operations Directorate



Noncommissioned Officer – Tech. Sgt. James B. Ely, Judge Advocate Directorate



Senior Noncommissioned Officer – Master Sgt. Bianca M. Contway, Contracting Directorate



Company Grade Officer – Capt. Evan R. Hanson, Air Force Materiel Command Commander’s Action Group



Field Grade Officer – Maj. Craig M. Bayer, Space and Information Operations Directorate



Civilian categories:



Category l – Aaliyah M. Patten, Financial Management Directorate



Category II – David P. Bourgeois, Surgeon General Directorate



Category III – Landon C. Bailey, Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments Directorate



At the conclusion of the ceremony, each winner adjourned to a breakout room for a Virtual Receiving Line. Online etiquette was continually maintained in the breakout rooms where award recipients received further virtual acclaim, praise and admiration.



“All the best as you compete against the centers next month in your respective categories,” said Bunch.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:28 Story ID: 388589 Location: WPAFB, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC honors top 2020 headquarters Airmen during virtual event, by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.