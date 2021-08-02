NCO of the Quarter chosen

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham has been selected the NCO of the Quarter for Installation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham has been selected the NCO of the Quarter for Installation Management Command Europe, First Quarter fiscal year 21. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Senior Religious Affairs NCO, Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham, with the Religious Support Office on Clay Kaserne has been selected the NCO of the Quarter for Installation Management Command Europe, First Quarter fiscal year 21.



Durham was selected from among all NCOs across all seven garrisons that make up IMCOM Europe.



According to Chaplain Lt. Col. Jeff Dillard, Wiesbaden Garrison Chaplain, Durham is a consistently selfless leader, providing mentoring and helping far beyond their office out to the tenant units and other garrisons to assist their mission success and care for Soldiers.



The write up for the award submission captures many of those selfless acts. Durham volunteered numerous hours assisting the Defense Commissary Agency in restocking needed supplies during the pandemic.



Durham also volunteers with the Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program assisting in fitness events to improve the fitness and mental resiliency of the students.



During the holiday season both Durham and his spouse prepared goodies to assist with the Wiesbaden Spouse’s Club cookie exchange which presented goody bags to more than 500 families in the community.



He also assisted Army Community Service with numerous holiday programs including the Angel Tree program and the Holiday assistance program which provided gifts and relief items to more than 100 families in need.



He took the lead with the Operation Helping Hands program and coordinated and distributed more than 90 gift cards to Soldiers and Airmen within the Wiesbaden community.



First Sgt. Richard Brinkley with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, said besides maintaining his professional obligations with the Religious Support Office and volunteering, Durham prepared himself and was recently selected for induction into the prestigious Sergeant Morales Club.



“He is a caring leader who is committed to the Army and the Soldiers, families, and civilian employees of this community. We are blessed to have Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham on our team,” Brinkley said.