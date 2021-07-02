60th Troop Command Soldiers Compete for Top Honors

Photo By Sgt. Marcel Pugh | U.S. Army Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a competitor from the 732nd Forward Support Company,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marcel Pugh | U.S. Army Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a competitor from the 732nd Forward Support Company, conducts a ruck march during a 60th Troop Command (60th TC) Best Warrior Competition held at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 5-7, 2021. This year marked the first time the ACFT was added to the competition and some Soldiers were excited about the new event. (North Carolina Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh). see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH, N.C. – Soldiers from the 60th Troop Command (60th TC), North Carolina Army National Guard (NCNG), competed in the brigade-level Best Warrior Competition held at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 5-7, 2021.



The BWC is an annual event that promotes esprit de corps throughout the brigade, and recognizes Soldiers who live by the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.



“It's a representation of who you are and what you're about.” said U.S. Army Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a competitor from the 732nd Forward Support Company. “It tells me that I did something to spark my first sergeant's interest for him to nominate me to do it.”



The competition consisted of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), a 6-mile ruck march, map reading, a written essay, and a dress uniform inspection and board.



This year marked the first time the ACFT was added to the competition and some Soldiers were excited about the new event.



“This is the new standard.” Jones said. “So, for the Best Warrior Competition to include it, this helps us thrive and move forward towards the direction the Army is going, so I really liked it.”



The 6-mile ruck march took place during a rainstorm and although the weather added an extra challenge, it did not slow the competitors down during the rigorous ruck march where

participants wore a weighted rucksack, boots and full uniform.



“The rain actually helped cool me down during the ruck march” said U.S. Army Sgt. Landon Smith, a competitor from the 42nd Civil Support Team.



The BWC also created an environment for Soldiers to learn more about their military occupation.



“I’m very happy I did the best warrior competition,” Jones said. “It’s very important to a young Soldier, such as myself, to learn about the things that are important to the Army. A lot of the things you need to know, you get to experience during BWC.”

The best qualified noncommissioned officer and Soldier will represent 60th TC during the state level of the competition, the NCARNG’s BWC, to be held later this year at Camp Butner, North Carolina.