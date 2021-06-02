Marines participate in Reagan wreath laying ceremony

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Instute and Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton celebrated the 110th birthday of Ronald Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Feb. 6. Marines from Pendleton helped commemorate the 40th president’s life and legacy by conducting a ceremonial wreath laying, the rifle volley and providing musical entertainment.
The ceremony has been held every year since Reagan’s death in 2004, and Marines from Pendleton have aided in the execution of the ceremony for all 17 years. Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the ceremony was not open to the public. The commemoration was live-streamed for those who were unable to attend.
“Although our program has been scaled down, we are in no way minimizing the importance of this moment,” said John Heubusch, the executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “For today is a day of celebration and rememberance. A day to reflect upon the legacy of one of our nations greatest leaders.”
Reagan held Marines in high esteem during his presidency and his popular quote, “some people live an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in this world. But, the Marines don’t have that problem,” has given many in the Corps motivation.
