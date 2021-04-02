Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wallace Creek Fitness Center set to be future COVID-19 vaccination site

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Story by Capt. Thomas Jones 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    An additional mass vaccination site is being set up at the Wallace Creek Fitness Center to enable Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune personnel to vaccinate the base population against COVID-19 more rapidly.

    The new location will serve as an additional site to accommodate base personnel, TRICARE beneficiaries and commands not associated with II Marine Expeditionary Force. A date of opening has not yet been announced as NMCCL crews are working to establish operations at the new site. Goettge Memorial Field House will remain the go-to vaccination site for II Marine Expeditionary Force personnel.

    “In order to posture the base to be able to meet the vaccination demands of our tenant commands and beneficiaries, we are establishing two mass vaccination sites at Wallace Creek Gym and the Goettge Field House. These two sites combined will provide Camp Lejeune the ability to conduct up to 5000 vaccinations per day,” said USMC Col. Gary A. McCullar, assistant chief of staff for G-3/5, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

    The additional facility will have the ability to vaccinate up to 2,000 eligible uniform service members, TRICARE beneficiaries, civilian employees and essential personnel per day while the already established site at the field house has the capacity to handle up to 3,000 per day. Once Wallace Creek joins Goettge as an operational site, Camp Lejeune will have the ability to vaccinate 5,000 personnel per day on base depending on availability of the vaccine.

    Effective immediately, the basketball courts at Wallace Creek Fitness Center will be closed. MCCS Lejeune-New River has established new locations for group fitness classes that were previously hosted inside the gymnasium. Check the MCCS Lejeune-New River online calendar for updated locations at http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/groupexercise/.

    The Wallace Creek Fitness Center parking lot will be divided into sections for people receiving vaccines and people going to the gym. Follow the signs posted in and around the parking areas.

    NMCCL remains in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution according to the Department of Defense Population Schema. Continue to monitor both the base and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune social media pages and website for updates on the opening of this mass vaccination site, distribution phases, and more COVID-19 information at the below links:

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 16:14
    Story ID: 388500
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
