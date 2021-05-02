Green to Gold Scholarship Opportunity for U.S. Army Soldiers

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters has received Green to Gold Hip Pocket Scholarship allocations from US Army Cadet Command. These two, three, and four-year scholarships are available to eligible Army Enlisted Soldiers for the 2021-2022 school year and provide financial assistance to qualified Soldiers working toward completing a baccalaureate or graduate degree and earning a commission as an Army officer.



The Green to Gold Hip Pocket Scholarship provides recipients with fully paid tuition, as well as $1,200 annually to be used on books and supplies. Once contracted, the cadet will also receive a monthly stipend of $420 per month for up to 10 months per year.



Of the 192 scholarships being allocated across the enterprise, Cadet Command has allocated five scholarships to TRADOC Headquarters. This scholarship is intended for qualified Soldiers who are currently assigned to TRADOC Headquarters and are considering the Green to Gold path.



Further qualifications are as follows:



• U.S. citizen.



• Under 31 years of age on December 31 of the year you complete all requirements for a commission. You must have acquired your bachelor's degree by this time. This is a statutory requirement and there are no waivers authorized.



• No criminal convictions (a waiver can be requested).



• Served a minimum of two years active duty as well as three months of active duty for every one month of specialized training (a waiver can be requested).



• Score of 110 or greater on the General Technical section of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.



• High school diploma or GED diploma for four-year Scholarships or all College transcripts for two and three year Scholarships.



• Cumulative high school or college GPA of 2.5 (a waiver can be requested).



• Letter of acceptance to school of choice offering Army ROTC.



• Letter of acceptance from the Professor of Military Science of that Army ROTC Program.



• Favorable National Agency Check.



• Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board medical qualification.



• No more than three dependents including spouse (a waiver can be requested).



• Four-year applicants must have a minimum ACT score of 19 or a minimum SAT score of 1,000 (a waiver can be requested).



Cadet Command is trying to increase the number of scholarships awarded this year as, historically, less than 50% of these scholarships get filled due to the lack of applications submitted.



Those who are interested in the program and meet all the requirements stated above must complete the U.S. Army application, U.S. Army Cadet Command Form 174-R, and submit all other applicable documents outlined in the Green to Gold Access Portal to apply. Although Cadet Command’s final deadline for applications is April 1, TRADOC Soldiers must complete and submit packets through their Leadership no later than Feb. 26.



Applicants can learn more about the Green to Gold Scholarship and access the portal at https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/current-and-prior-service/advance-your-career/green-to-gold/pocket-scholarship.html. Scroll to the bottom of the page then click on ‘create an account’ or ‘Log In’ to begin the process.





Soldiers should use the Scholarship Handbook as a guide. The handbook can be found at: https://www.goarmy.com/content/dam/goarmy/downloaded_assets/pdfs/gtg-ado-application-booklet.pdf

