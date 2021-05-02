377th Medical Group at Kirtland AFB to transition to electronic health records in April

Courtesy Photo | Under a Military Health System (MHS) initiative, the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Under a Military Health System (MHS) initiative, the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is expected to transition a new electronic health record (EHR) system in April. see less | View Image Page

Under a Military Health System (MHS) initiative, the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is expected to transition a new electronic health record (EHR) system in April.



MHS GENESIS is the new MHS EHR, designed to replace a host of legacy systems with a single, integrated record that will improve standardization and provide patients with new opportunities to control their own care. The electronic record system is based on Cerner's Millennium EHR, a commercial off-the-shelf product, configured and enhanced to meet the unique needs of the Defense Department. When fully implemented, it will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.



Col. Greg Coleman, 377th Medical Group commander, said that some short-term inconveniences during the changeover are likely.



“As we move into the new system, our providers and staff will need time to adjust to the new work flows, procedures and processes. For the first few months after we make the switch, patients can expect to experience longer appointment times, fewer appointments available, longer pharmacy wait times, and longer wait times for laboratory and radiology results.”



Coleman said beneficiaries need to take the following three steps to prepare for the changeover:



• Make medical and dental appointments further in advance than you previously would;

• Verify your information (mailing address, telephone numbers and email address) in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), because MHS GENESIS uses DEERS information. You can update your records at the military ID card office or online at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil; and

• Get a premium Department of Defense self-service (DS) logon at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil. “Premium” refers to the level of access and security; DS logon remains a free service. You will need it for secure access to the patient portal to review medical records, request appointments, and communicate with your doctor.



MHS GENESIS provides enhanced, secure technology to manage patient health information. It integrates inpatient and outpatient solutions that will connect medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury to the military treatment facility. This includes garrison, operational, and en route care, further increasing efficiencies for beneficiaries and health care professionals.



The MHS first successfully deployed MHS GENESIS at four initial operating capability sites in the Pacific Northwest in 2017. Since then, program officials have focused on implementing lessons learned from those sites to prepare for deployment at the next sites in the rollout, and are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs for its plan to deploy the same commercial health record system.



For more information, go to www.health.mil/MSHGENESIS.