Nearly 100 athletes prepare for first-ever virtual 2021 Army Trials

ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the selection of 93 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans, who will compete at the 2021 Army Trials. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt events worldwide, but this year’s event will be the first-ever virtual games — and athletes are hard at work preparing.



Players compete in a variety of sports, such as swimming, shooting, track, wheelchair basketball, archery and many other activities. The games were originally scheduled to take place March 7-19 in Fort Bliss, Texas, but now they will happen nationwide both virtually and locally March 1-15.



ARCP manages the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers requiring complex care. Adaptive reconditioning activities, such as sports, help Soldiers help optimize their wellbeing, achieve their goals and return to active lifestyles.



Participants are vying for a spot on Team Army for the DoD Warrior Games in September.



“While this year’s event is virtual, it will not be any less competitive. Our premiere athletes have been training for months and are ready to shine,” said Col. Curtis Douglass, U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, ARCP.



The unique challenge of a virtual Army Trials means there are differences from last year. Local Soldier Recovery Units will be provided rigorous standards to ensure consistent event scoring. Activities will be conducted individually or in groups, and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.



Check out the complete list of athletes selected to participate in the 2021 Army Trials below.



Active Duty Athletes



SGT Alfaro, Jose

SGT Babinski, Jared

SFC Baranek, Rachel

SSG Beckstrom, David

SSG Berner, Austin

CPL Boleware, Carley

SGT Brannen, James

SFC Brenneman, Samantha Anne

SFC Brown, Barry

SFC Bryant, Oshaonna

SFC Burks, Lacey

SSG Calantoc, Gene

SGT Cargill, Nathaniel

MSG Cariaga, Michael

PFC Casteel, Edward

SGM Clary, Robert

MAJ Dejulio, Adriana

LTC Eldridge, Kyle

SFC Enriquez, Jason

1LT Forero, Angelica

SFC Frye, Ryan

SGM Garand, Jonathan

SGT Gardner, Tadaris

CPT Gscheidle, Kristina

SGT Harris, Isaiah

CPT Hedge, Sherry

SPC Hernandez, Evie

1SG Isom, Troy

MSG Jackson, Mary

SGT James, Charles

SGT Jenkins, Brandon

SPC Johnson, Zakeem

MSG Kirkey, Michael

SSG Luna, Armando

SSG Lunn, Steven

SGT Matthews, Jeffrey

SPC Matthews, Christopher

SSG McElreavy, Daniel

PFC McFadden, James

CPT McKelphin, ShakaO'zie

SSG McKinnon, Devon

SSG Menapace, Mark

SPC Miller, Alayna

CPL Mitchell, Julian

SPC Moore, King Solomon

PFC Norris, Kolby

SPC O'Farrell, Dereck

SFC Ohlinger, Earl

CPT Patton, Susan

PFC Schroeder, Jackson

SPC Secules, Zachary

SSG Sharpe, Shawn

SSG Spanier, Lacy

SSG Sterling, Issac

SGT Sullivan, Matthew

MSG Sullivan, Martin

SSG Sykes, Jeffery

SGT, Valdez, Rocendo

CPL Velis, Mary

SFC Williams, Billy



Veteran Athletes



SSG Adams, Timothy

SSG Benson, Brandi

SPC Butler, Nathan

MAJ Carney, Kristina

SFC Cha, Hyoshin (Gabi)

SFC Crawley, Ian

SGM DeLosSantos, Aaron

SPC Garlic, Brent

SSG Gonzales, Armando

SSG Green, Robert (Bobby)

SSG Grudinski, Megan

MAJ Hammac, William(Bill)

SSG Higgerson, Tracy

SSG Hoalcraft, Matthew

SSG Hobson, Randi

SSG Jacks, David

SSG Keith, Jeffery

SSG King, Beth

SSG Kopp, Spencer

SSG Lammers, Matthew

SPC Matzke, Frank

SGT Montes, Christopher

SSG Murphy, Michael

SSG Nichols, Jeannette

SFC Olson, Joshua

1LT Parks, Christopher

SFC Quarles, Greg

SSG Reifke, Paul

MSG Roberts, Joseph

SSG Rodriguez, Joel

SSG Shaw, Michael

SGT Smith, Jason

SPC Snipes, David

CPT, Storey, Anthony

