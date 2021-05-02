Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nearly 100 athletes prepare for first-ever virtual 2021 Army Trials

    02.05.2021

    Story by D.P. Taylor 

    ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the selection of 93 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans, who will compete at the 2021 Army Trials. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt events worldwide, but this year’s event will be the first-ever virtual games — and athletes are hard at work preparing.

    Players compete in a variety of sports, such as swimming, shooting, track, wheelchair basketball, archery and many other activities. The games were originally scheduled to take place March 7-19 in Fort Bliss, Texas, but now they will happen nationwide both virtually and locally March 1-15.

    ARCP manages the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers requiring complex care. Adaptive reconditioning activities, such as sports, help Soldiers help optimize their wellbeing, achieve their goals and return to active lifestyles.

    Participants are vying for a spot on Team Army for the DoD Warrior Games in September.

    “While this year’s event is virtual, it will not be any less competitive. Our premiere athletes have been training for months and are ready to shine,” said Col. Curtis Douglass, U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, ARCP.

    The unique challenge of a virtual Army Trials means there are differences from last year. Local Soldier Recovery Units will be provided rigorous standards to ensure consistent event scoring. Activities will be conducted individually or in groups, and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

    Check out the complete list of athletes selected to participate in the 2021 Army Trials below.

    For more information on Army Trials and the Army Recovery Care Program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

    Active Duty Athletes

    SGT Alfaro, Jose
    SGT Babinski, Jared
    SFC Baranek, Rachel
    SSG Beckstrom, David
    SSG Berner, Austin
    CPL Boleware, Carley
    SGT Brannen, James
    SFC Brenneman, Samantha Anne
    SFC Brown, Barry
    SFC Bryant, Oshaonna
    SFC Burks, Lacey
    SSG Calantoc, Gene
    SGT Cargill, Nathaniel
    MSG Cariaga, Michael
    PFC Casteel, Edward
    SGM Clary, Robert
    MAJ Dejulio, Adriana
    LTC Eldridge, Kyle
    SFC Enriquez, Jason
    1LT Forero, Angelica
    SFC Frye, Ryan
    SGM Garand, Jonathan
    SGT Gardner, Tadaris
    CPT Gscheidle, Kristina
    SGT Harris, Isaiah
    CPT Hedge, Sherry
    SPC Hernandez, Evie
    1SG Isom, Troy
    MSG Jackson, Mary
    SGT James, Charles
    SGT Jenkins, Brandon
    SPC Johnson, Zakeem
    MSG Kirkey, Michael
    SSG Luna, Armando
    SSG Lunn, Steven
    SGT Matthews, Jeffrey
    SPC Matthews, Christopher
    SSG McElreavy, Daniel
    PFC McFadden, James
    CPT McKelphin, ShakaO'zie
    SSG McKinnon, Devon
    SSG Menapace, Mark
    SPC Miller, Alayna
    CPL Mitchell, Julian
    SPC Moore, King Solomon
    PFC Norris, Kolby
    SPC O'Farrell, Dereck
    SFC Ohlinger, Earl
    CPT Patton, Susan
    PFC Schroeder, Jackson
    SPC Secules, Zachary
    SSG Sharpe, Shawn
    SSG Spanier, Lacy
    SSG Sterling, Issac
    SGT Sullivan, Matthew
    MSG Sullivan, Martin
    SSG Sykes, Jeffery
    SGT, Valdez, Rocendo
    CPL Velis, Mary
    SFC Williams, Billy

    Veteran Athletes

    SSG Adams, Timothy
    SSG Benson, Brandi
    SPC Butler, Nathan
    MAJ Carney, Kristina
    SFC Cha, Hyoshin (Gabi)
    SFC Crawley, Ian
    SGM DeLosSantos, Aaron
    SPC Garlic, Brent
    SSG Gonzales, Armando
    SSG Green, Robert (Bobby)
    SSG Grudinski, Megan
    MAJ Hammac, William(Bill)
    SSG Higgerson, Tracy
    SSG Hoalcraft, Matthew
    SSG Hobson, Randi
    SSG Jacks, David
    SSG Keith, Jeffery
    SSG King, Beth
    SSG Kopp, Spencer
    SSG Lammers, Matthew
    SPC Matzke, Frank
    SGT Montes, Christopher
    SSG Murphy, Michael
    SSG Nichols, Jeannette
    SFC Olson, Joshua
    1LT Parks, Christopher
    SFC Quarles, Greg
    SSG Reifke, Paul
    MSG Roberts, Joseph
    SSG Rodriguez, Joel
    SSG Shaw, Michael
    SGT Smith, Jason
    SPC Snipes, David
    CPT, Storey, Anthony

