Nearly 100 athletes prepare for first-ever virtual 2021 Army Trials

ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the selection of 93 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans, who will compete at the 2021 Army Trials. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt events worldwide, but this year’s event will be the first-ever virtual games — and athletes are hard at work preparing.
Players compete in a variety of sports, such as swimming, shooting, track, wheelchair basketball, archery and many other activities. The games were originally scheduled to take place March 7-19 in Fort Bliss, Texas, but now they will happen nationwide both virtually and locally March 1-15.
ARCP manages the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers requiring complex care. Adaptive reconditioning activities, such as sports, help Soldiers help optimize their wellbeing, achieve their goals and return to active lifestyles.
Participants are vying for a spot on Team Army for the DoD Warrior Games in September.
“While this year’s event is virtual, it will not be any less competitive. Our premiere athletes have been training for months and are ready to shine,” said Col. Curtis Douglass, U.S. Army Medical Command, Deputy Chief of Staff, ARCP.
The unique challenge of a virtual Army Trials means there are differences from last year. Local Soldier Recovery Units will be provided rigorous standards to ensure consistent event scoring. Activities will be conducted individually or in groups, and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.
Check out the complete list of athletes selected to participate in the 2021 Army Trials below.
For more information on Army Trials and the Army Recovery Care Program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Active Duty Athletes
SGT Alfaro, Jose
SGT Babinski, Jared
SFC Baranek, Rachel
SSG Beckstrom, David
SSG Berner, Austin
CPL Boleware, Carley
SGT Brannen, James
SFC Brenneman, Samantha Anne
SFC Brown, Barry
SFC Bryant, Oshaonna
SFC Burks, Lacey
SSG Calantoc, Gene
SGT Cargill, Nathaniel
MSG Cariaga, Michael
PFC Casteel, Edward
SGM Clary, Robert
MAJ Dejulio, Adriana
LTC Eldridge, Kyle
SFC Enriquez, Jason
1LT Forero, Angelica
SFC Frye, Ryan
SGM Garand, Jonathan
SGT Gardner, Tadaris
CPT Gscheidle, Kristina
SGT Harris, Isaiah
CPT Hedge, Sherry
SPC Hernandez, Evie
1SG Isom, Troy
MSG Jackson, Mary
SGT James, Charles
SGT Jenkins, Brandon
SPC Johnson, Zakeem
MSG Kirkey, Michael
SSG Luna, Armando
SSG Lunn, Steven
SGT Matthews, Jeffrey
SPC Matthews, Christopher
SSG McElreavy, Daniel
PFC McFadden, James
CPT McKelphin, ShakaO'zie
SSG McKinnon, Devon
SSG Menapace, Mark
SPC Miller, Alayna
CPL Mitchell, Julian
SPC Moore, King Solomon
PFC Norris, Kolby
SPC O'Farrell, Dereck
SFC Ohlinger, Earl
CPT Patton, Susan
PFC Schroeder, Jackson
SPC Secules, Zachary
SSG Sharpe, Shawn
SSG Spanier, Lacy
SSG Sterling, Issac
SGT Sullivan, Matthew
MSG Sullivan, Martin
SSG Sykes, Jeffery
SGT, Valdez, Rocendo
CPL Velis, Mary
SFC Williams, Billy
Veteran Athletes
SSG Adams, Timothy
SSG Benson, Brandi
SPC Butler, Nathan
MAJ Carney, Kristina
SFC Cha, Hyoshin (Gabi)
SFC Crawley, Ian
SGM DeLosSantos, Aaron
SPC Garlic, Brent
SSG Gonzales, Armando
SSG Green, Robert (Bobby)
SSG Grudinski, Megan
MAJ Hammac, William(Bill)
SSG Higgerson, Tracy
SSG Hoalcraft, Matthew
SSG Hobson, Randi
SSG Jacks, David
SSG Keith, Jeffery
SSG King, Beth
SSG Kopp, Spencer
SSG Lammers, Matthew
SPC Matzke, Frank
SGT Montes, Christopher
SSG Murphy, Michael
SSG Nichols, Jeannette
SFC Olson, Joshua
1LT Parks, Christopher
SFC Quarles, Greg
SSG Reifke, Paul
MSG Roberts, Joseph
SSG Rodriguez, Joel
SSG Shaw, Michael
SGT Smith, Jason
SPC Snipes, David
CPT, Storey, Anthony
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 12:36
|Story ID:
|388457
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nearly 100 athletes prepare for first-ever virtual 2021 Army Trials, by D.P. Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT