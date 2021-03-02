Tyndall AFB strengthens coalition readiness with partners overseas

The 33rd Fighter Wing’s 337th Air Control Squadron, located at Tyndall AFB, constantly bolsters readiness and combat capabilities with the Air Force’s international brothers and sister in arms through USAF Air Battle Management and Control training received here on base and out in the field.



The Air Control Squadron’s training mission offers two courses, the International Air Weapons Controller Course (IAWCC), which trains tactical levels and academics, and the Theater Air Operations Course (TAOC) which focuses the operational level of command and control.



“We also teach USAF battle management command and control to international officers from 58 partner nations under the Air Force Security Assistance Training Program,” said Maj. Daniel Mihalek, 337th ACS international studies director. “Our [international] students also provide briefings on their home nations, cultures, and militaries to ACS cadres.”



On average, the combined courses see roughly 64 students graduate annually. At any given time, the number of international students varies depending on need from host nations.



“By bringing foreign national officers in for training, we build relationships with partner nations across the globe with whom we may be fighting side by side in a future war,” said Mihalek. “By hosting this program, Tyndall enjoys the privilege of getting to know the men and women who attend these courses, and learning about their home countries and cultures.”



The 337th ACS has been able to strengthen bonds and tactics with partner nations out of the country as well.



“On two occasions, ACS instructors traveled to foreign countries to teach… a mobile team adds a significant capability to our international training program,” Mihalek said. “Additionally, the common foundation of tactics, techniques, and procedures irons out many of the wrinkles that come with coalition warfare.”



By strengthening these bonds and working together, the Air Force and its partners continue to move forward in an ever changing world.



“With growing threats in every part of the world, developing the capability of our partner nations, and improving our ability to integrate will be critical to success, and our international courses are perfectly positioned to help meet these demands,” Mihalek concluded.

