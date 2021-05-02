Courtesy Translation: Problems in the urban telephone network

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release from the city of Wiesbaden, 05 February 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



WIESBADEN, Germany – Maintenance work is currently being done to connect the municipal telephone

system to the telecommunications provider's network.



In some cases, there may be technical problems in the urban telephone network;

conversations can get interrupted or dropped, and accessibility is not always

guaranteed. Occasionally, it may happen that a call gets misdirected to the

wrong recipient or a call cannot be accepted. The municipal IT service

provider Wivertis is working hard to solve the problem. The state capital

Wiesbaden asks for your understanding of the situation. Concerned persons can

contact their known operators by e-mail.



