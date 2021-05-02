Courtesy Translation: Problems in the urban telephone network

Press release from the city of Wiesbaden, 05 February 2021
WIESBADEN, Germany – Maintenance work is currently being done to connect the municipal telephone
system to the telecommunications provider's network.
In some cases, there may be technical problems in the urban telephone network;
conversations can get interrupted or dropped, and accessibility is not always
guaranteed. Occasionally, it may happen that a call gets misdirected to the
wrong recipient or a call cannot be accepted. The municipal IT service
provider Wivertis is working hard to solve the problem. The state capital
Wiesbaden asks for your understanding of the situation. Concerned persons can
contact their known operators by e-mail.
