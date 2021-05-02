Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Courtesy Translation: Problems in the urban telephone network

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press release from the city of Wiesbaden, 05 February 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Maintenance work is currently being done to connect the municipal telephone
    system to the telecommunications provider's network.

    In some cases, there may be technical problems in the urban telephone network;
    conversations can get interrupted or dropped, and accessibility is not always
    guaranteed. Occasionally, it may happen that a call gets misdirected to the
    wrong recipient or a call cannot be accepted. The municipal IT service
    provider Wivertis is working hard to solve the problem. The state capital
    Wiesbaden asks for your understanding of the situation. Concerned persons can
    contact their known operators by e-mail.

    Source:
    https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000397339.php

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 03:27
    Story ID: 388422
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courtesy Translation: Problems in the urban telephone network, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAGW-COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT