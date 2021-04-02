Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A cabin available for rent is shown Jan. 22, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cabins available for rent are shown Jan. 2, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area and is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    DFMWR Recreational Specialist Alex Karis said all the cabins at the campground are fully furnished and have plenty of amenities. He also provided the following information about cabin rental rates:

    * duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $80 a night; general public, $90.

    * one-bedroom cabins with a loft — military or DOD employee rate, $85 a night; general public, $95.

    * lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $95 a night; general public, $120.

    * east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $110 a night; general public, $135.

    Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office. People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

