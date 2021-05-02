Destroyer Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

COMMANDER FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan - Capt. Chase Sargeant relieved Capt. Steven H. DeMoss as Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 5, held at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



DeMoss assumed command of DESRON 15 in September 2019, and will serve his next tour at Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific.



During his tour as the commodore of DESRON 15, DeMoss served as the theater surface warfare commander, responsible for the operations and tasking of naval surface forces across the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Additionally, he deployed as the sea combat commander for Carrier Strike Group 5.



"It has been a pleasure to serve with such an incredible staff and lead the finest and most professional forward deployed warships, commanders and Sailors,” said DeMoss. “I’ve spent my career serving across the Pacific, including many tours in Japan, making this assignment particularly meaningful to see the success built through strong regional partnerships and a ready and lethal surface force ensuring a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”



Sargeant served as the deputy commodore of DESRON 15 prior to his assumption of command.



"I am truly honored to carry DESRON 15's legacy of operational success forward," said Sargeant. "As a Forward Deployed Naval Force, our regional presence ensures security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to facing the challenges ahead, alongside this phenomenal team and our allies and partners here in 7th Fleet."



DESRON 15 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative employment of the seven Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Barry (DDG 52), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), USS Benfold (DDG 65), USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Mustin (DDG 89), and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

