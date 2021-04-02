Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for the missing mariner from the fishing vessel Miyamaru No. 18, Thursday.

    The mariner, a Indonesia native, remains missing.

    “Working with the Navy, Australian Defense Forces, an Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System vessel, and good Samaritans aboard 15 fishing vessels, our crews conducted a total of 15 searches, over the course of 42 hours, covering over 6,553 square miles,” said Lt. Cmdr. Victoria Saxon, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Joint-Rescue Sub-Center Guam. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”

    At 11:30 p.m., Sunday, a mariner aboard the fishing vessel Miyamaru No. 18 attempted to swim to a nearby fishing vessel. The crew lost sight of him and began searching the area. At 2:27 a.m., Monday, JRSC Guam watchstanders received a report from the Japan Coast Guard notifying them of the situation.

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball was diverted from its patrol nearby to assist with the search area. The cutter is one of the Coast Guard’s new National Security Cutters and deployed a Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems to assist in the search.

    Involved in the search were:

    A Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew
    An Australian Defence Forces P-8 Poseidon aircrew
    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball
    Good Samaritans aboard 15 fishing vessels
    JRSC Guam watchstanders
    JRCC Honolulu watchstanders
    An Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System vessel

    The weather conditions on scene are winds of 23 mph and seas up to 6 feet.

