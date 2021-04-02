Coast Guard, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

Courtesy Photo | The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL-756) and a Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL-756) and a Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew search for a missing mariner off Guam, February 4, 2021. The mariner aboard the fishing vessel Miyamaru No. 18 attempted to swim to a nearby fishing vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for the missing mariner from the fishing vessel Miyamaru No. 18, Thursday.



The mariner, a Indonesia native, remains missing.



“Working with the Navy, Australian Defense Forces, an Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System vessel, and good Samaritans aboard 15 fishing vessels, our crews conducted a total of 15 searches, over the course of 42 hours, covering over 6,553 square miles,” said Lt. Cmdr. Victoria Saxon, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Joint-Rescue Sub-Center Guam. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”



At 11:30 p.m., Sunday, a mariner aboard the fishing vessel Miyamaru No. 18 attempted to swim to a nearby fishing vessel. The crew lost sight of him and began searching the area. At 2:27 a.m., Monday, JRSC Guam watchstanders received a report from the Japan Coast Guard notifying them of the situation.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball was diverted from its patrol nearby to assist with the search area. The cutter is one of the Coast Guard’s new National Security Cutters and deployed a Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems to assist in the search.



Involved in the search were:



A Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrew

An Australian Defence Forces P-8 Poseidon aircrew

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball

Good Samaritans aboard 15 fishing vessels

JRSC Guam watchstanders

JRCC Honolulu watchstanders

An Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System vessel



The weather conditions on scene are winds of 23 mph and seas up to 6 feet.