Red Flag 21-1 is well underway. Pilots, crew members and maintainers look to find their stride within the frenetic pace of day and night missions. Those who look to the skies over Nellis AFB can bear witness to the revolving door of aircrafts constantly taking off and landing.



Tasked with refueling these aircraft is an integrated team from the 906th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS), Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and the 91st ARS, MacDill AFB, Florida, and their KC-135 Stratotankers.



The KC-135 Stratotanker has provided aerial refueling for the United States Air Force, joint partners and allied nation aircraft for more than 50 years.



“This is my first Red Flag, and it’s amazing,” said Senior Airman Edwin Mensah, 906th ARS boom operator. “I’ve been refueling aircraft for five years now, but you really don’t get to do it at this level unless you deploy.”



Red Flag provides essential training for its participants, but for Capt. Titan Miller, 906th ARS KC-135 pilot, it also serves as a benchmark of accomplishment.



Miller participated in Red Flag ten years ago as a Boom Operator and now returns as a KC-135 pilot.



“This moment for me is a dream realized,” said Miller. “Red Flag is designed to give you critical experience and no matter the job you perform, after you leave here, you leave better.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:39 Story ID: 388406 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Stratotankers; fueling the fight, by A1C Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.