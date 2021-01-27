Massachusetts National Guard rises up for a mission in capitol region

WASHINGTON – Following a long tradition of answering the nation’s call, more than 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard recently arrived safely in Washington as part of Task Force Freedom.

The task force is there in support of civil authorities, which includes local and federal law enforcement and the District of Columbia National Guard.

Col. Peter Fiorentino, the task force commander, addressed the troops after they arrived at the District of Columbia Armory where he stressed the importance of this high-visibility mission and reminded the troops to remain professional, work together and be safe during the month-long mission.

He also added his appreciation for their sacrifice and dedication to the mission.

“I appreciate everyone who came down to do this,” Fiorentino said, adding this is a tremendous opportunity to help safeguard key landmarks while learning more about the nation’s capital.

The task force is slated to provide mission command and support for about 700 personnel, including Massachusetts Soldiers from military police, engineering, transportation, quartermaster and medical elements; Massachusetts Airmen from maintenance and security forces elements; and roughly 100 Vermont Soldiers from cavalry and support units

As the Massachusetts Guard units in the task force get used to working with each other, leaders eagerly collaborated to spread the wealth of knowledge within the ranks.

2nd Lt. Even Andrade, a platoon leader with the 772nd Military Police Company, said he is working with his counterpart, 1st Lt. Chris Babas, a platoon leader with the 182nd Engineer Company, to cross-train Soldiers in the two units.

Andrade said military police will help train other Soldiers to get them ready to aid local and federal law enforcement, including members of the U.S. Secret Service. He anticipated they will all understand the importance of using the correct posture and professionalism expected on this mission.

“We got the right people in place,” Andrade said.

Staff Sgt. Paul Salmi, of the 110th Maintenance Company, said the troops are excited about the mission and are extremely motivated.

“I see smiles behind the masks,” Salmi said.

Members of the National Guard carry on a tradition of service which began in 1636 when the Massachusetts Bay Colony General Court established the militia, which mustered the following year and later fought during the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War and were involved in every major conflict through the ongoing Global War on Terrorism.

Additionally, the National Guard is frequently activated to respond to state emergencies, including floods, ice storms, hurricanes and other incidents around the nation.

