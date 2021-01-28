Chief of Naval Air Training Yeoman Joins Chiefs Mess

Courtesy Photo | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 28, 2021) - Chief Yeoman James Coe is piped aboard during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 28, 2021) - Chief Yeoman James Coe is piped aboard during the chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Sean Dath/Released) see less | View Image Page

Chief of Naval Air Training’s (CNATRA) Chief Yeoman James Coe Jr. was one of four Sailors to promote to the distinguished rank of chief petty officer during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Jan. 28.



Coe, a native of Dale City, Virginia, graduated from Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, in 2002 and currently serves as the flag writer for CNATRA.



CNATRA is responsible for all undergraduate aviator and naval flight officer training for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and select international partners led by Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff. Westendorff served as guest speaker for the ceremony.



“This is truly a transformational day, one you will remember with great pride,” said Westendorff. “The Chiefs Mess is the sum of the acts all our Chiefs undertake every day to train and motivate our team. Today, you carry forward a legacy of strength and honor. This is your time to lead, fight and win.”



Achieving the rank of chief petty officer is a major milestone for enlisted Sailors and is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication to the Navy and its Sailors. Selectees must complete a demanding 10-week indoctrination process before earning their anchors and the title, “Chief.”



“Being the Chief is something I have wanted since I joined the Navy 14 years ago,” said Coe. “I would not have been able to get here without the hard work of my Sailors and support from my fellow Shipmates. The highlight of this process was the pinning ceremony. It is the culmination of everything we have gone through and it allows us a moment to reflect on the many lessons we learned.”



With this promotion, Coe has a greater level of responsibility, which includes training Sailors and junior officers.



“My advice to other Sailors would be to demonstrate your ability to lead,” said Coe. “Make sure to find opportunities to lead other Sailors, whether for a department, committee or an event.”



CNATRA is spread across five training air wings in Texas, Florida, and Mississippi. Headquartered in Corpus Christi, CNATRA trains the world's finest combat quality aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is where it matters, when it matters.