San Antonio native selected as CNIC HQ Sailor of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Yeoman 1st Class Bernarda Cuyuch, a native of San Antonio and student of Trident University, was selected as the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Headquarters Sailor of the Year.



Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, CNIC Commander Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey recognized Cuyuch during a virtual all-hand call broadcasted via Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams from the Washington Navy Yard, D. C. on Jan. 28, 2021.



"I am proud of everything that I have achieved while servicing,” said Cuyuch. “I have grown as an individual because of the Navy.”



Cuyuch serves as the leading petty officer of CNIC Flag Admin, overseeing administrative correspondence, records management, evaluations and award recommendations for the CNIC commander’s endorsement. Her staff also provides policy, process and procedural guidelines to CNIC regions and installations worldwide.



Though every Sailor understands the expectations of following the U.S. Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment, to Cuyuch, serving also means embracing a few additional attributes: dedication and sacrifice.



“Deciding to join for 4 or 20 years, one is dedicating and committing ones life for that period of time to the Navy and everything that it means to be a Sailor,” Cuyuch explained. “Which means one tends to sacrifice for country, our fellow Sailors and time... time with our love ones.”



Cuyuch joined the U.S. Navy in April 2008, looking to do something different in her life.



”The experience and knowledge that one gets from being exposed to different environments, cultural and way of thinking makes me see the world different,” said Cuyuch.



After completing five duty tours, she reported to CNIC as a general correspondence manager in December 2018.



“What I've learned from being away from family is resilience,” Cuyuch added. “That I'm stronger than I thought because going home and leaving all the time is difficult.”



With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family.

