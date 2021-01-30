The 163rd Ordnance Company deploys to Kuwait

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers of the 163rd Ordnance Company are deploying to Camp Buehring in Kuwait to...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Soldiers of the 163rd Ordnance Company are deploying to Camp Buehring in Kuwait to support Operation Spartan Shield, held a small gathering at Saddleback Church, Lake Forrest, Calif., with family members January 30, 2021. First Sgt. Robert Vandenberg, 163rd Ordnance Company first sergeant, Capt. Brett Gibbons, 163rd OD Co commander, 1st Lt. Dahyon Jun, 163rd OD Co executive officer, Staff Sgt. Tabious Cole, Staff Sgt. Marcos Benavides, senior ammunition inspector, (top row), 1st Lt. Ryan Avvevides, platoon leader, and Staff Sgt. Donovan Brunkalla, traveled to the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters in preparation for their mission (bottom row). see less | View Image Page

TUSTIN, Calif.- Led by Capt. Brett Gibbons, 163rd Ordnance Company commander, Soldiers from the 163rd OD Co are deploying to Camp Buehring in Kuwait to support Operation Spartan Shield, holding a small gathering at Saddleback Church, Lake Forrest, Calif., with family members January 30, 2021.



The 163rd OD Company's mission is to provide heavy lift support capability for ammunition operations in theater in support of Operation Spartan Shield. During this deployment, they will operate an ammunition supply point at Camp Buehring, issuing and receiving force protection ammunition from units deploying and redeploying in theater.



“We will provide a crucial component of the theater infrastructure for ammunition support. As an ammunition company, we will bring ammunition to critical supply points,” said Gibbons. “It is a sobering honor and privilege to lead these fine Soldiers on a very important mission."



The 163rd OD Co has spent months preparing for this deployment. They have conducted Theater-Specific Individual Readiness Training, which focuses on providing deploying units/individuals with realistic scenarios that challenge participant’s critical thinking and decision-making skills so that they can be better prepared for managing actual events/encounters after deployment.



“My job will be to implement good order and discipline, making sure I take care of my Soldiers who are part of my family,” said 1SG Robert Vandenberg, 163rd OD Co first sergeant. “"I'm confident that our team will complete our mission and return safely."



Gibbons and Vandenberg will lead 78 Soldiers to Kuwait and small detachments of ammunition specialist will be assigned to units throughout the Operation Spartan Shield, providing ammunition support. They will conduct ammunition support in the CENTCOM AOR, and they will be the only ammunition company headquarters in the AOR.



The Soldiers of the 163d Ordnance Company have served in many different countries across the globe. Peacetime missions included Germany, Korea, Egypt, Italy and all across the United States of America. They have also served proudly in Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and Jordan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.