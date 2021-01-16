Maj. Gen. Ling visits 155th CSSB before deployment

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Maj. Gen. David W. Ling, 79th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, visited...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Maj. Gen. David W. Ling, 79th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, visited the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at the U.S Army Reserve Center in South El Monte January 16, 2021, before their deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel. Command Sgt. Maj. Hung Pham, 155th CSSB Battalion command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Hassler, 79th TSC command sergeant major, Maj. Gen. Ling, 79th TSC commanding general, Maj. Maurice Amaya, 155th CSSB executive officer, Capt. Alexander Hite, 155th CSSB HHC commander, and 1st Sgt. Jhoana Arriaga, 155th CSSB first sergeant, toured the 155th CSSB U.S. Army Reserve facility before their deployment. see less | View Image Page

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. – Maj. Gen. David W. Ling, 79th Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, visited the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in South El Monte January 16, 2021, before their deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel.



Led by Lt. Col. Randell Wahlberg, 155th CSSB commander, this support unit is deploying to Afghanistan to support war fighters in that area of operation and provide mission command as it operates logistics hubs of supply, transportation and maintenance support. It should be remembered that the United States is still sending American service members into harm’s way and that these troops will be serving their country with honor.



“Our mission will be to coordinate the disposition of military property in Afghanistan as the United States continues to assess and reduce the footprint within Afghanistan. We will be working to reduce stocks of material that have accumulated in the last 20 years,” said Lt. Col. Wahlberg. “During this tour I look for the 155 CSSB to excel in providing critical resources to the theater of operation by properly disposing of the accumulated property in Afghanistan and creating the opportunity for DOD to properly be able to end America's longest war.”



Operation Enduring Sentinel is critically important to the continued security of the United States, as we transition the security of Afghanistan from NATO led to the Afghans. For 20 years we have ensured the safety of the American people by taking away the Terrorists opportunity for training and operational planning in Afghanistan, while bringing relative security to the Afghan people.



Maj. Gen. Ling makes it a practice to visit units within the 79th Theater Sustainment Command footprint that are deploying to war zones. He was greeted at the South El Monte U.S. Army Reserve center by 155 CSSB leadership, who escorted him through the facility. The general inspected the motor pool and then greeted the deploying Soldiers, encouraging them and wishing them well on their mission.



Spc. Cory Nelson, 155th CSSB religious affairs specialist, is excited to go on his first deployment. He joined the Army in May of 2019 because he wanted to continue his family’s tradition of military service.



“I’m excited to be on this deployment because I want to serve my country and I’m proud to serve my nation,” said Nelson. “I want to be taught how to be a better man and a better Soldier, and I want to earn my uniform.”



Lt. Col. Wahlberg’s mission is too effectively and efficiently reduce stockades in Afghanistan, working within Department of Defense established guidelines, but as a leader the most important goal for him is to bring home every Soldier in the same condition that they were in when they deployed overseas.



Operation Enduring Sentinel is the official name used by the U.S. Government for the mission succeeding Operation Enduring Freedom in continuation of the Global War on Terrorism. Operation Enduring Sentinel is part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which began in 2015.