NTAG Ohio River Valley Pins Newest Chiefs After Socially Distant CPO Season

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Brian Dietrick | SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (Jan. 29, 2021) – From left to right; Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) Christopher Lang, Chief Information System Technician Tatiana Green, Chief Navy Counselor Trevor Rawdon and Chief Navy Counselor Benjamin James pose for a group photo during a virtual socially-distant Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony in Ohio and Kentucky. The ceremony is the culmination of an intense nine-week training period where senior leaders introduced the CPO selectees to a set of challenges that were designed to strengthen their leadership abilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Dietrick)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Feb. 4, 2021) – After a much different initiation season than in years past, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Ohio River Valley welcomed the newest Chiefs to the mess in two virtual socially-distant ceremonies in Ohio and Kentucky.



During the past nine weeks, 10 of NTAG Ohio River Valley’s best and brightest recruiters transitioned from first class petty officer to earning the privilege to be referred to as “Chief.” It was a very different training environment than in years past as the sessions were done in a virtual setting.



“We completed the training virtually from three different locations,” said Chief Navy Counselor Greg Perpignan, Chief season co-leader. “Even though we had challenges to overcome because of COVID-19, we made it happen and it still held the high standards of training they would get in a normal year.”



The Sailors who were pinned to Chief during the ceremony were: Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Joshua Collins, Chief Navy Counselor Ronald Cooper, Chief Navy Counselor Alec Granderson, Chief Information System Technician Tatiana Green, Chief Navy Counselor Christopher Harkins, Chief Navy Counselor Trisha Hoskins, Chief Navy Counselor Benjamin James, Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Christopher Lang, Chief Navy Counselor Trevor Rawdon and Chief Gunner’s Mate Harvey Sleesman.



After first class petty officers learn that they have been selected for promotion to Chief Petty Officer, they immediately go into intensive training to learn leadership lessons and adjust their mindset to be able to fulfill the new paygrade and responsibilities that come with it. This process is called “Chief Season,” and the lessons, heritage and traditions learned date back to the establishment of the Chief on April 1, 1893.



“There is a huge sense of pride and accomplishment in being selected for Chief,” said Chief Navy Counselor Trisha Hoskins. “I’m very grateful to my friends, family and shipmates that have gotten me to where I am, because I surely didn’t do it on my own.”



COVID-19 presented this chief season with unique obstacles, forcing the chiefs mess to get creative with the way they train their new chiefs. They weren’t allowed to be in groups larger than ten or close proximity during face-to-face interaction. Face masks were always required as well as strict following of CDC guidelines to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

Even with the trials presented by COVID-19 restrictions, the new chiefs agree that they got the best training available.



“I’m proud to have been a part of this season because it shows that the Navy and the Chiefs Mess can adapt and overcome,” said Chief Navy Counselor Dion Hewell, Chief season co-leader. “We, as Chiefs, can figure it out and make it happen, regardless of what is in our way.”



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, NTAG Ohio River Valley’s mission is to man the Navy fleet with the highest quality Sailors and maintain the Navy’s unchallenged worldwide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. NTAG Ohio River Valley operates 56 Talent Acquisition Stations and four Navy Officer Recruiting stations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.



