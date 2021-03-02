U.S. and IDF begin Exercise Juniper Falcon 21

In accordance with long-standing bilateral agreements, U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun Exercise Juniper Falcon 2021 (JF21) at various locations in both Israel and Germany.



The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries and ensure U.S. and Israeli forces are ready and prepared to respond to any contingency, particularly those involving ballistic missile defense or crisis response.



The Juniper Falcon exercise series serves as an opportunity for U.S. military personnel and the IDF to exercise together and to learn from one another. JF21 represents another step in the deliberate and strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel and contributes to overall regional stability.



Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, both the U.S. and Israel are focused on building readiness in support of the United States’ ironclad commitment to assist in the defense of Israel and are collaborating virtually to meet mutual training objectives.



The health of our personnel, partners, allies and the communities where we operate remain a top priority, and we are taking appropriate health protection steps and COVID-19 mitigation measures in accordance with both Department of Defense and host nation guidelines. We will continue to monitor conditions and plan our operations and exercises while taking into account any potential impacts to the health and readiness of our forces and the communities where elements of this exercise are scheduled to take place.



About USEUCOM

U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) is responsible for U.S. military operations across Europe, portions of Asia and the Middle East, the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean. USEUCOM is comprised of more than 64,000 military and civilian personnel and works closely with NATO Allies and partners. The command is one of two U.S. forward-deployed geographic combatant commands headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. For more information about USEUCOM, visit https://www.eucom.mil

