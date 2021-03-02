End of an Era: Building 10 Demolished at Nevada Air National Guard Base

More than 60 years of history crumbled to rubble on Jan. 20 as the southeast end of the Nevada Air National Guard Base here prepares for a new look following the demolition of Building 10.



Plans and specifics aren’t known yet, but potential future construction at the site could house a new Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, if the Nevada Air National Guard acquires the new mission, or a new aerospace ground equipment and engine shop facility, said Capt. Quinn Lundbom, 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager.



The original 16,000-square-foot warehouse was constructed in 1954, designed by Indenco Engineers Inc., Oakland, California.



In 1962, the addition of new administrative offices, designed by Selden & Stewart Architect and Planning, of Reno, was also constructed.



Lundbom estimated that the cost of the project back then would have been between $10 million and $13 million in today’s currency, or about $1 million when it was constructed.



He also said that Building 10 housed around seven different units during its lifetime. The building was initially constructed for base supply, contracting and finance. Then between 2005 and 2018 the maintenance group, the fire department, the intel squadron and the operations squadron used the building as a swing space while they waited for their respective buildings to be constructed.



Lawrence Cerfoglio, retired Nevada Air Guard brigadier general who spent nearly four decades in the organization, recalled many connections to Building 10. It was where his career really took off, he said.



Cerfoglio said that he first did his on-the-job training in Building 10 after enlisting with supply in 1969.



“Building 10 had a very family-like atmosphere,” Cerfoglio said. “We used to play volleyball out in the back of the building every day during lunch.”



He then commissioned in 1978 to become the Chief of Supply and later left Building 10 when he moved to Carson City, Nevada as the executive support staff officer at the Headquarters of the Nevada Air National Guard.



Lundbom said that Olcrese Construction, of Carson City, was hired using the State Public Works Department through the Nevada State Military Department to demolish Building 10. A first time to his knowledge that this contracting avenue was used. He said that since federal contracting was not used, it allowed for more flexibility, saving the government work hours and with less risk involved.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:17 Story ID: 388299 Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, End of an Era: Building 10 Demolished at Nevada Air National Guard Base, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.