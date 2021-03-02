GoArmyEd is switching to ArmyIgnitED

Do you need Army Tuition Assistance (TA)? Are you using TA now?



GoArmyEd is shutting down on 12 Feb., 2021, to make way for the new ArmyIgnitED.



Here’s what you need to do:



1. Students can still create an account and submit TA requests until 11 Feb., 2021 through GoArmyEd before the shutdown. If you have a user account created before the 11 Feb., 2021 deadline.



2. ArmyIgnitED will be temporarily offline to transfer from the old GoArmyEd system. The new system will be available again starting on 8 Mar., 2021 for all user access.



3. All TA requests that have been submitted in the GoArmyEd system before the shutdown will be transferred to the new ArmyIgnitED, and can be accessed after 8 Mar., 2021in the new system. However, any TA requests that are not approved before the start of a class will be rejected by the new system – SO GET YOUR TA REQUESTS IN ASAP!



- Soldiers who need assistance with either TA requests or to drop classes during the shut-down period should submit a case through the ArmyIgnitED ServiceNow Helpdesk after 8 March 2021.



For additional information or questions, please reach out to your local Army Education Center/Office.



U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Soldiers are advised to contact the AR-USACAPOC, Fort Bragg Reserve

Education Office with questions:



Tuition Assistance / ArmyIgnitED inquiries - Use contacts based on last name

of Soldier



Letters A-L

Ms. Joanaviere R. Dukes - Education Service Advisor

COMM: (910) 432-4658; Email: joanaviere.r.dukes.ctr@mail.mil



Letters M-Q

Ms. Lachen Edwards - Education Service Advisor

COMM: (910) 432-1958; Email: lachen.t.edwards.ctr@mail.mil



Letters R-Z

Ms. Senora Robertson - Education Service Advisor

COMM: (910) 432-0941; Email: senora.robertson.ctr@mail.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 16:27 Story ID: 388293 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US