NUWC Division Newport contracts team wins PEO IWS Team Excellence Award

NEWPORT, R.I. — A Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport contracts team recently won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Team Excellence Award for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The award recognizes a group of individuals whose combined efforts have yielded significant benefits for PEO IWS.



The team is comprised of Contracts Department employees Alison Wicks, head of the Procurement Branch, a resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Kristina Michael, a resident of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; and Sensors and Sonar Systems Department employees Richard Fortgang, a resident of Warwick, Rhode Island, Louis Sansone a resident of Sterling, Connecticut, and Scott Laurin, technical project manager, who is a resident of Saunderstown, Rhode Island.



The team is being recognized for their swift action and coordination to ensure seamless operation of the Naval Array Technical Support Center (NATSC) towed array facility. The team “demonstrated a high degree of proficiency and resourcefulness in responding to a protest of a support contract” awarded on Oct. 22, 2020.



On Oct. 30, 2020, notification of the protest was received, resulting in the Government Accountability Office putting a stay on the contract until the protest was resolved. This presented a critical situation, in that the existing contract only had enough hours remaining to run through Nov. 6, 2020.



To keep current work on schedule, the team first identified hours remaining on a very early contract line item number (CLIN) of the existing contract, then performed a de-obligation and re-obligation of hours to a new CLIN and extending operations through Nov. 13, 2020. This effort provided a short time to develop a plan to put a bridge contract in place. The bridge contract package was approved by Naval Sea Systems Command on Nov. 6, 2020, and a request for proposal was released the same day for a bridge contract with a base period of performance of approximately five months, with a three-month option, which would allow the facility to remain operational during the protest period.



“This near-impossible task required unparalleled effort and diligence from the contracts team and will result in avoidance of a stop-work situation for personnel supporting Intermediate Maintenance Activity (IMA) capabilities at multiple fleet sites in the U.S. and overseas,” the award states.



IMA capabilities supported by NATSC include: array shipboard on-loads/off-loads; worldwide casualty report response; intermediate level array/module testing, maintenance and replacement; spares and repair material procurement; and pierside handler refurbishments.



“Not getting the bridge contract in place in a timely manner would have negatively impacted both surface and submarine towed array maintenance and repair efforts and subsequently, fleet operations,” the award notes.



The team will be recognized virtually during a future PEO IWS meeting.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.