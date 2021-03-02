Connecticut Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker | Spc. Noah Silk, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment combat medic specialist, conducts a COVID-19...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker | Spc. Noah Silk, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment combat medic specialist, conducts a COVID-19 test on a soldier from the 141st Medical Company at the Maj. Gen. Maurice Rose Armed Forces Reserve Center in Middletown, Connecticut, Feb. 3, 2021. Approximately 300 Connecticut National Guardsmen who supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. received an initial test upon return to the state, and subsequently received this second test after entering a Restriction of Movement to ensure the health of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker) see less | View Image Page

HARTFORD, Conn. -- To ensure the health and readiness of the force, the Connecticut National Guard conducted a second round of COVID-19 tests on Feb. 3, 2021 for troops who supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.



A total of approximately 300 Guardsmen from the 143rd Military Police Company, 141st Medical Company, and 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group received their second PCR tests at Camp Nett in Niantic, the Maj. Gen. Maurice Rose Armed Forces Reserve Center in Middletown, and the TASMG facility in Groton, respectively.



“With this second round of tests, we can identify any positive cases that may not have been indicated by the first tests, and effectively ensure the health and medical readiness of our troops,” said 1st Sgt. Edgardo Comulada, Connecticut National Guard Medical Planning and Response Cell first sergeant.



Guardsmen received their initial test immediately upon return from Washington, D.C., and this second test follows a Restriction of Movement, or ROM, in which members self-quarantined to mitigate any potential COVID-19 spread.



Stopping the spread begins long before testing is conducted, said Comulada.



“It starts with the individual--wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands,” said Comulada. “Additionally, supervisors must also maintain protective measures for their soldiers.”



This large-scale testing effort is happening concurrently with COVID-19 vaccinations for Connecticut Guardsmen according to the Department of Defense COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, and the Guard’s medical teams are working to ensure seamless operation of both missions.



“It takes a lot of planning, and we do put in a lot of hours as a team to make sure we accomplish our mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jasmin Kissane, Connecticut National Guard Force Health Protection noncommissioned officer in charge. “We’re there on weekends to administer vaccines, we’re making sure testing gets done--anything we can do to make a difference during this pandemic.”



After ensuring the medical readiness of returning Guardsmen, many of them will return to work assisting ongoing pandemic response operations.



“The goal is to safely get these troops back online so they can support the additional missions in support of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, including new COVID-19 vaccination sites,” said Comulada. “Our team from the Medical Planning and Response Cell, the medics conducting the tests, and our contact tracers are doing an awesome job.”