CMC Derek Mullenhour: ‘Why Are You Here’

WASHINGTON -- Awesome!



That pretty much sums up Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour.



With his positive outlook on life, his devotion to the Navy’s mission, and the way he sincerely cares for his Sailors, one cannot help but feel that the Navy got it right when they entrusted Mullenhour to lead enlisted personnel and guide naval officers.



Wearing those revered anchors is something the most senior enlisted of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) does not take for granted. For the past 20 years since donning the khaki combination cap, Mullenhour has made it his life’s mission to help Sailors flourish, advance and know they are not alone as they serve far away from American soil.



“Seeing Sailors be successful is what inspires me the most,” he said. “As a CMC, when I see our young Sailors grow and develop as leaders in the Navy, it gives me the greatest sense of pride and inspiration to know that we are in good hands moving forward into the future.”



As he looks at the 475 enlisted Sailors assigned to CFAY, he knows each one of them has the potential to achieve the rank of chief petty officer. In order to make it, however, Mullenhour said Sailors have to work hard, maintain superior performance and live by the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.



“It’s not easy though,” he said. “It takes discipline. It takes sacrifice. You have to be determined. Always have a good attitude, be positive, be a good listener, be respectful and honest.”



“My advice to Sailors is to strive every day to be the best both in your professional and personal

life,” Mullenhour added. “There is a balance there, and both are equally important to your success.”



Why Are You Here?



There are many types of questions to start a conversation. One question Mullenhour favors to help ignite deep and personal conversations is “Why are you here?”



“Everyone has an answer, and everyone’s answer to that question is different,” he explained. “It is personal and important to each Sailor in the Navy today, maybe more to some than others, but to all it is personal and is a great leading question in getting to know Sailors and for them to get to know me.”



That is one thing for sure about CMC – He wants to get to know Sailors.



Moreover, he makes it a point to do so, even by agreeing to do this news feature. You see, this article is not about him. Well, it is, but his intent is to reach out to Sailors throughout the Navy and let them know he is here for them, and he has a question to ask.



Why are you here?



For the master chief, he has an answer to that question he is more than willing to share. While others say they enlisted to make a difference or to continue their family’s legacy, which are all great stories, Mullenhour has another answer.



“I joined the Navy due to my life essentially going nowhere,” he explained. “I was 23 years old, having held several jobs since dropping out of high school my senior year, and was associated with the wrong crowds in Los Angeles. I just did not like where my life was headed so decided to make a change. The Navy was that change in my life.”



“The Navy has given me a good life, and I try hard every day to pay that back,” he added. “I never take anything for granted. I am simply thankful to have the life I was given and to be able to serve my country in the Navy.”



From the streets of L.A. to running one of the biggest and most operationally active Navy bases in the world, Mullenhour has come a long way. He said he hopes other Sailors can look at him, see where he started and where he is now, and be able to say to themselves, “I can do this!”



“I work hard as a CMC to ensure the chief petty officers I lead are honorable, loyal and of the utmost integrity to the Navy. I want every Sailor that meets a chief petty officer to be motivated, mentored and inspired by them, and to leave them with a positive impression and a desire to one day be ‘The Chief,’” said Mullenhour. “Being a chief is the most important part of my life, second only to being a husband and father.”



‘Every Step of the Way’



When you ask Mullenhour who inspires him the most, he is quick to answer – “My kids.”



He said he made it a point to be a good father to his two children, who are now grown adults. His daughter recently enlisted in the Navy, while his son is in college studying chemistry.



“I always wanted to do right by them and to be a good role model for them. To keep that sense of family in their hearts forever,” he said. “The four of us, we are that family and I am so proud of that. They have inspired me to push forward when the times were hard.”



He speaks of his children with such admiration and pride, sharing that his daughter is a “mini version of me.”



“Her joining the Navy was exactly what she needed in her life, and I am so very proud of what she has been able to accomplish,” he said of his daughter Reina. “Whether or not she does 20-plus years or she does just one enlistment, she will walk away from her time in the Navy a better person who is now capable and ready to tackle the world and achieve all her goals and dreams. I have no doubt that Reina will be immensely successful in whatever she sets her mind to.”



He speaks highly of his son Kaito as well, describing him as an “amazing young man.”



“I could not be more proud of him. He will go on in his life to be something great, and I can’t wait to see it and enjoy that with him,” Mullenhour said. “He is focused, incredibly driven and opinionated as well as being a phenomenal student. I was so not a good student in my life, so he definitely takes after his mother in that arena!”



It is no secret that families are the backbone of our Navy. They serve just as much as their active-duty loved ones, and make sacrifices to serve the nation. At the forefront of many families are the Navy spouses, the ones who keep the homefront running.



“The U.S. Navy would not be the most powerful Navy in the world without our spouses and families by our side every step of the way,” Mullenhour explained.



By his side has been his bride of nearly 25 years, Hiromi Mullenhour.



“Through the good and the bad, Hiromi has been there for me and for our family,” he said. “Whatever I was dealing with at work, Hiromi was there to listen and deal with that along with me to help me and to support me. She is every bit the reason of my success. The long deployments and the long hours, she was there with me every step of the way to ensure the family was taken care of, loved and supported. While I stood the watch at sea, she stood the watch at home.”



The Watch



Out of the 27 years of service, Mullenhour spent 15 years at sea. As a quartermaster, he stood watch as the assistant to officers of the deck and navigators, served as helmsman, and performed ship control, navigation and bridge watch duties. He served on board USS O’Brien, USS Ogden and USS George Washington to name a few. Being at sea is something he truly enjoyed, a natural born Sailor who to this day misses standing watch on the bridge of mighty warships.



“I remember the simple pleasure of standing on the bridge wing, and listening to the bow wave as the ship made its way through the water,” he recalled. “It really set in for me that I am a Sailor, hundreds, maybe thousands of miles offshore on a warship. It always made me very proud of my choice in life to serve.”



It was at sea on board USS Curtis Wilbur for the second time that Mullenhour finds most memorable. He was promoted to chief while serving on the guided-missile destroyer. Even more so, Mullenhour and his wife started a family during that time.



As with all other Sailors, Mullenhour also stood watch on shore. He speaks of his time at U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Far East with much fondness, serving there also as command master chief.



Capt. Steve Correia, the station’s commanding officer at the time, said Mullenhour was a leader for the entire command, regardless of their rank or if they were active duty or civilian. He was a leader who led by example and practiced what he preached, according to Correia.



“CMC was easy to communicate with; he's a master of easy, honest communication. He could always get to what was concerning a Sailor or employee,” said Correia, who is now the information warfare commander on the Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 staff. “He was also a master at making recommendations to me that balanced the mission needs of the command and the Navy with what was best for the Sailor, officer or employee. That's not always easy, but I could always count on him to see both sides of the issue.”



Correia was quick to point out that Sailors both near and far could turn to CMC for assistance and trust that he only has their best interest in mind.



“CMC always looked out for the Sailors,” Correia added. “If a Sailor came to CMC's office asking for help, he was always looking to do right by that individual with the context of making that Sailor as mission effective as possible… If a Sailor needed help, he would get them the help, without attaching any stigma, and get them back on mission as soon as possible.”



Mullenhour said he has been fortunate and grateful for all the amazing Navy assignments under his belt. His “dream job,” however, has always been CFAY.



“I tell that to all the Sailors I meet,” he said. “Having started my career, my life actually, here in Yokosuka back in 1993 as a young quartermaster, and after 27 years later to be the CMC of the installation that I spent over 20 years on is truly something very special to me. I met my wife here and both of my kids were born on this base. This is my home, and it will always be my home regardless of where I go next.”



So, what is next for the Mullenhour family?



CMC does not have an answer for that question. He said for now though he wants to continue supporting the skipper and his Sailors at CFAY, his forever home.



“With about 18 months left here, I want to continue to put forth everything I can to make a positive impact on the entire CFAY community before I leave,” he said. “When the time comes to move on, Hiromi and I are ready to go wherever the Navy needs me.”



Open Door Policy



No matter where he ends up next, Mullenhour invites all Sailors to reach out to him. If you do, go ahead and ask CMC his favorite question – Why are you here?



“It is about developing common ground that builds trust and respect that ultimately leads to the true meaning of being a shipmate to one another,” Mullenhour explained. “Sometimes we just need to listen to or Sailors, so I truly have an open door policy, and I encourage everyone to come talk to me anytime.”



So, give it a try. If you are fortunate enough, he may present you his personal challenge coin, and if he does, make sure to read the inscription.



“Because you are awesome!”



For more information about CFAY, visit www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrj/installations/cfa_yokosuka.html or follow the base on Facebook.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:49 Story ID: 388279 Location: DC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC Derek Mullenhour: ‘Why Are You Here’, by Coleen San Nicolas-Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.