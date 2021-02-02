SUBLANT Recognizes Civilian of the Year

A Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) civilian was recognized as the command’s 2020 Civilian of the Year during an award ceremony, Feb. 2.



Robert Tayman, ordnance logistics management specialist of SUBLANT’s training, tactical development, doctrine and knowledge management department, received the award for the superior performance of his duties throughout 2020.



Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR), spoke on Tayman’s accomplishments during the award ceremony.



“Mr. Tayman served 21 years as a chief torpedoman’s mate before retiring from active duty,” said Caudle. “If that wasn’t impressive enough, he has spent another 31 years here at SUBLANT. It is important today to recognize the scope and breadth of what he has accomplished.”



Tayman oversees the Mark 48 advanced capability torpedoes, tomahawk cruise missiles and countermeasure program.



“He successfully manages the force-wide program, ensuring the distribution of torpedoes between the east and west coasts is properly conducted and that our submarines are optimized for the number they carry, adding to our Force’s lethality and combat readiness,” Caudle went on to add.



Paul Snodgrass, deputy director of SUBLANT’s training, tactical development and operational safety spoke on Tayman’s work optimizing torpedo part supply flow.



“Tayman’s performance in 2020 particularly stands out for his contribution to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Perform to Plan (P2P) program,” said Snodgrass. “He personally developed key metrics related to SUBFOR’s P2P project that informed the Force Commander on submarine ordnance combat readiness. Mr. Tayman innovated an improved method of tracking force-wide critical torpedo parts that reduced the number of torpedoes that were down for parts, increasing overall advanced capability warshot ready-for-issue inventory.”



After receiving his award, Tayman thanked those attending for recognizing him as civilian of the year and personally thanked Paul Snodgrass and Capt. Kevin Mooney, SUBLANT’s director for training and doctrine development.



“I really appreciate this, and I appreciate the recognition,” said Tayman. “I’d really like to thank Capt. Mooney and Paul because I know they were able to make all this happen.”



While Tayman is SUBLANT’s civilian of the year, he is only one of approximately 80 civilian employees who ensure SUBLANT’s goals and requirements are met on a daily basis.



“We have an incredible team of civilians here at SUBLANT who do exceptional things every day to support our Submarine Force,” said SUBFOR Executive Director Don Hoffer. “Bob Tayman was selected for his outstanding achievements at SUBFOR in 2020, and in Bob’s case, those achievements have been sustained for many years. His work is key to keeping our submarines combat ready.”



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

