New York National Guard Soldiers arrive in Washington for Capitol Response

WASHINGTON – Snowy weather and sub-freezing temperatures were no strangers to the New York Army National Guard Soldiers as they stood watch near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.



More than 500 citizen-Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, joined National Guard units from across the nation to provide support to civil authorities, not long after performing a similar mission during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in January.



“We started down here on Jan. 16, primarily to help the U.S. Capitol police secure the Capitol grounds to ensure a peaceful transfer of power during the inauguration,” said Lt. Col. Mathew Kilgore, the commander of the 27th brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment. “Since that time, the 108th, along with other forces with the 27th Brigade, have been deployed back down to D.C. in order to maintain that secure presence and deterrence.”



Even with their short-notice activation, New York Army Guard Soldiers were prepared to answer their state’s and nation’s call to deploy and execute their mission.



“Everybody was prepared to come out here and do this,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Rivera, a squad leader with 2-108th and Rochester, New York, native. “We were given about 24 hours heads up. Everyone had their gear packed and was at the armory [ready to deploy].”



Soldiers performing security on the Capitol grounds are operating under a unique status as deputized special police, lending assistance to civilian authorities following recent violent demonstrations at the Capitol.



“National Guardsmen, under specific circumstances, have the ability to enforce law inside the United States,” Kilgore said. “In that status, we can act in direct support of law enforcement on the ground and be deputized like we are right now.”



The presence of National Guard Soldiers in itself is a deterrent to violence, added Kilgore.



Positioned behind fences near the Capitol grounds’ perimeter, the Soldiers are easily viewable from the outside.



“Our unit out here is positioning ourselves along a defensive perimeter, mostly to establish a presence,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Perkel, a squad leader and Brockport, New York, native with 2-108th. “I have confidence [my Soldiers] can compose themselves and conduct themselves in the way I try to represent myself professionally and set an example that we are confident in our duties.”



National Guard Soldiers essentially put their lives on hold when called upon to take part in missions like the one in the District. Many must take short-notice, prolonged leave of absence from their civilian careers, often giving employers little time to prepare for their absence.



“Everybody has something that they’re leaving to come do this mission,” Kilgore said. “It’s a short notice activation on the front end, so we only had a couple of days’ notice, and that can be very hard on employers and families.”



“These guys have shown tremendous dedication to the National Guard and to this mission,” he added. “Employers and their families deserve a lot of credit and thanks for allowing them to come down here and be a part of something like this.”



To help endure the separation and long hours providing security, many of the Soldiers rely on the bond they share with their fellow brothers and sisters in arms.



“We’re a pretty solid group,” Perkel said. “I get along with everyone pretty well. When there’s work to be done, we get it done.”



“My guys have been great and my leadership has been absolutely fantastic,” Rivera added. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. We’re here at the most sacred ground of our country and we’re here to say hi to the civilians, work with the law enforcement, and get as much time on ground as we can.”



As the task force commander, Kilgore is confident in his Soldiers’ abilities to perform the mission while bringing credit to the dedication, commitment and professionalism of New York Guardsmen.



“They have performed amazingly,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. This is a complex operation with a lot of eyes on them, and they’ve performed [outstandingly].”