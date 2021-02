"يو اس اس فلبين سي" تضبط أكثر من 2.8 مليون دولار من الهيروين في شمال بحر العرب

Courtesy Photo | 210130-N-NO146-1017 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Visit, board, search and seizure...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | 210130-N-NO146-1017 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Visit, board, search and seizure Sailors assigned to guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet and operating in support of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), prepare to board a dhow suspected of carrying narcotics in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea, Jan. 30. CMF is a multinational maritime partnership which exists to counter illicit non-state actors on the high seas, promoting security, stability and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page