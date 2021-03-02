USS Philippine Sea Interdicts Over $2.8 Million of Heroin in North Arabian Sea

Courtesy Photo | 210130-N-NO146-1017 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Visit, board, search and seizure...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210130-N-NO146-1017 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Visit, board, search and seizure Sailors assigned to guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet and operating in support of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), prepare to board a dhow suspected of carrying narcotics in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea, Jan. 30. CMF is a multinational maritime partnership which exists to counter illicit non-state actors on the high seas, promoting security, stability and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), deployed to U.S. Fifth Fleet and operating in support of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), interdicted a shipment of more than 600 lbs. (275 kg) of suspected narcotics from a dhow in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea, Jan. 30.



Seven bags of suspected narcotics were seized and tested, resulting in a seizure of approximately 600 lbs. (275 kg) of suspected heroin, worth $2.89 million wholesale. This seizure, conducted in direct support of CMF’s Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, marks the seventh CMF drug seizure since October 2020.



To mitigate the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, the boarding team undertook carefully executed precautionary measures during and after the boarding, to include decontamination of all seized contraband.



CTF-150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats. CTF-150 is currently commanded by the Royal Canadian Navy, now leading the task force for a fifth time.