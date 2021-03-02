Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Philippine Sea Interdicts Over $2.8 Million of Heroin in North Arabian Sea

    USS Philippine Sea Visit, Board, Search and Seizure

    Courtesy Photo | 210130-N-NO146-1017 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Visit, board, search and seizure...... read more read more

    BAHRAIN

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), deployed to U.S. Fifth Fleet and operating in support of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), interdicted a shipment of more than 600 lbs. (275 kg) of suspected narcotics from a dhow in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea, Jan. 30.

    Seven bags of suspected narcotics were seized and tested, resulting in a seizure of approximately 600 lbs. (275 kg) of suspected heroin, worth $2.89 million wholesale. This seizure, conducted in direct support of CMF’s Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, marks the seventh CMF drug seizure since October 2020.

    To mitigate the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, the boarding team undertook carefully executed precautionary measures during and after the boarding, to include decontamination of all seized contraband.

    CTF-150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations, ensuring legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats. CTF-150 is currently commanded by the Royal Canadian Navy, now leading the task force for a fifth time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 08:47
    Story ID: 388235
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea Interdicts Over $2.8 Million of Heroin in North Arabian Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)
    CMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT