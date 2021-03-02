30km/h applies through entire Brussels Capital Region

BRUSSELS -- The speed on all roads in the Brussels Capital Region is limited to 30 km/h, unless indicated otherwise.



What does it mean? The lower speed limit is now the general rule, and everyone must obey the speed limit including vans, buses, cyclists, motorbikes and scooters. The rule also applies when you are on separate cycle paths, and special lanes for public transport.



There are some exceptions: the city’s major traffic axes, where the speed limit remains 50 or 70 km/h, and residential areas, where the speed limit is already restricted to 20 km/h. Trams, emergency and priority vehicles don’t have to respect the new speed limit.



The signs are the best way to know the speed. There are signs for the default speed limit, for exceptions and for shared spaces. Check the signs here: https://city30.brussels/basics



The new regulation is a big change in Brussels. City authorities say that the new measure will help reduce incidents and increase road safety. The change to the rules of the road in Brussels also has to help make traffic in the busy capital city calmer in order to help pedestrians and cyclists feeling safer. Another objective is to reduce noise pollution in and around the city.



There will be no transition period into the new rules. Police checks had already come into force across the 19 municipalities. The number of fixed cameras will increase to 150 over the next three years.



Offenders will receive a fine, and people who don’t respect the speed limit repeatedly could have their cars confiscated. Brussels authorities already said that people who claim they are unaware of the new speed limit will have to pay their fine.



Find more information including graphics and an interactive map here: https://city30.brussels/basics



If you are driving in Brussels, don’t forget to be vigilant, and stay safe!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 04:32 Story ID: 388229 Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30km/h applies through entire Brussels Capital Region, by Christophe Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.