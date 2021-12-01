The Gift is in the Giving: Despite Pandemic, Sailors Hold Gift Drive for Children’s Home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London brought holiday cheer to the orphans of St. Mary’s Home for Children with a gift drive, this past holiday season.



For many Sailors involved, contributing to the special delivery of cheer and its impact was also a heartwarming gift in return. Squadron Eight has held a command, holiday toy drive for St. Mary’s every year since 2015 and although the COVID-19 pandemic threatened plans for 2020, the Sailors were determined to help the children no matter what.



“We started the donation drive in December,” said Engineman 2nd Class Emily Petrie, who coordinated the effort. “I considered not doing it this year because of COVID-19 and how hard this year has been on some people, but the morale here is amazing. Everyone in our command came together and they really wanted to do it; so within two weeks, we were able to get all the gifts.”



Boatswains’ Mate 2nd Class Gregory Batson took note that some of the older children at St. Mary’s have been overlooked in the past, so he made a point to ensure they were not forgotten this year.



“I went the gift card route because I learned the older kids at the home get left out,” said Batson. “I thought if I was an older kid, I don’t want ‘you’ guessing what ‘I’ want, I want some gift cards so I can go to the mall with my friends and choose what I want.”



In past years, the Sailors of Squadron Eight would drive one of their military vehicles to the home so the children could see the equipment and get a Navy experience along with the gifts, but the pandemic required more austere arrangements for 2020.



Petrie, Batson and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Pete Garafolo drove the gifts to St. Mary’s and like someone from the North pole, stealthily dropped off them, out of sight of the children, and exercising

zero-contact.



For Batson it was a time of reflection.



“Even though there are all times we take for granted, like holidays, you have to step back and think about the less fortunate and think how can you help them have some of that joy,” he said.



Garafolo noted the importance of the effort, especially during a year fraught with uncertainties.



“I’m a reservist,” he said. “I was working as a New Haven EMT before this, and I know there some people who don’t have jobs right now during the pandemic. This was a way to help out and support.”



For one particular member of Squadron Eight, the toy drive hit closer to home, still.



“Growing up as an orphan myself, this particular volunteer project is very near and dear to my heart,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mickey Templar, Squadron Eight officer in charge. “Every little offering of care can have a real impact on a child in that position. In fact, I specifically remember when my orphanage received a holiday donation one year, and I ended up with a miniature Batmobile that was from the 1960’s television program. I played with that one toy endlessly. To this day I am touched that someone took the time to show thought to a child they did not know. I am very proud that my team is focused on giving back to the community and representing our Navy in such great way.”



For all of SUBASE’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight, during the 2020 holiday season, the gift truly was in the giving.

