UK Soldiers sharpen survival skills

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– U.K. Army Soldiers from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland participated in an intensive Cold-weather Operators’ Course Dec. 11-12, 2020, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Instructors from the U.K. Land Warfare Center taught the basics of cold-weather survival including construction of a shelter, procurement of food and prevention and management of cold-weather medical conditions.



“We always incorporate survival training into our cold-weather training,” explained Royal Marines CSgt. “K”, mountain leader with the U.K. Land Warfare Center, “If they can do it with no kit and equipment, it only makes it easier when they do have it… the guys have to learn how to be self-sustainable so they can stay in the fight.”



After a few hours of instruction on cold weather tactics and environmental illness prevention, soldiers spent their first snowy night in the field in tents. The next morning, they learned how to dispatch live game and practiced survival basics such as how to make snares to trap food, warm shelters, and fire out of basic cording and items found in the natural environment.

Throughout the training, instructors stressed the importance of mental preparation for a survival event. Learning to cope and remain mentally strong and confident under physically austere conditions is crucial to staying in the fight.



“The most challenging about the training is the survival part. It’s something we aren’t used to,” explained Sgt. “K,” 5th Bn., arctic warfare instructor. “We have minimal kits when we go out there- it’s learning how to build shelters and survive and stay motivated in that situation.”

“Motivation is key,” the sergeant stressed.



After a few hours of instruction, the Troops built shelters out of pine and birch and practiced their fire-making skills. They then spent a second frigid night inside their rough-hewn havens.



“It’s been character building, certainly… chilly at times,” Royal Yeomanry Trooper “W” said after the experience. “It was particularly cold last night with only fire and the firs covering us.”

On the last day of the training, Soldiers took an ice cold plunge into a nearby lake in order to learn how to overcome cold-water shock, manage hypothermic conditions and practice re-warming techniques.



“The most important thing is that people understand what they can do to keep warm and how to prevent hypothermia… understanding the layering system and how it works to keep them warm when they are wearing it correctly,” Sgt. “K” explained. “The clothing we are issued does work.”



The skills and techniques taught during the course gave UK Soldiers and their leadership assurance that with just their kit and items found in the natural environment, they can survive and remain combat effective in the extreme-cold temperatures of the northern regions as they provide an important line of defense here.



“This is hard training. People will never thank you for it,” CSgt. K said. “ In the end, they always will. We operate in a rather austere environment, it’s important the guys learn how to sustain themselves.”



See “UK Troops take polar plunge”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:26 Story ID: 388194 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UK Soldiers sharpen survival skills, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.