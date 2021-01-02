Creating Positive Impact as an Inspector General

In his new role as an Inspector General (IG) officer, Maj. Ryan Wiggins shares his thoughts on what it means to be responsible for inspecting and monitoring the overall welfare and state of discipline of the Soldiers assigned to the 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC).



We revisited a conversation with Wiggins after he was officially sworn-in by 416th TEC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker in October, 2020.



The responsibilities of an IG staff member include advising the commander and staff on inspection policy, conducting required inspections and monitoring corrective actions. They also include assisting Soldiers, Army civilians, family members and other members of the force who seek assistance with Army-related problems.



Wiggins grew up in southern California. He worked as a middle school teacher, football coach and an Active Guard Reserve Soldier with more than 20 years of service. He looks forward to handling new situations with an open mind and finding solutions based on equity, fairness, and forward-thinking.



His previous assignments in operations and serving as a commander sparked his desire to become an IG. These positions required a hands on approach to achieve mission success 100 percent of the time. “However, they are quite rewarding because you are working directly with Soldiers to accomplish the mission “said Wiggins. “It’s very demanding on time and creates work-life challenges. So transitioning to IG I saw an opportunity to assist Soldiers and units in other ways.”



While serving as a Commander, Wiggins found that many of issues are avoidable by “being in the right place, at the right time, with the right equipment, from either the individual Soldier’s perspective or the unit’s perspective. So just following those basic tenants and doing the right things will alleviate a lot of issues before they arise,” he said.



Wiggins believes strongly the Army is about people and people are its most important asset. “Soldiers are entitled to solid leadership and I feel it’s my responsibility to ensure that I’m prepared to provide support.”



His personal goals include striving to be a well-round teammate, family member, friend, and community member. “I try to communicate with people in my life to share my experiences, thoughts, and perspective.”



“As an IG staff member I will work to make a positive influence and stay engaged with those around me.” Moving forward he continues learning the processes, procedures, and business practices to be an effective IG Officer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 16:10 Story ID: 388181 Location: DARIEN , IL, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Creating Positive Impact as an Inspector General, by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.