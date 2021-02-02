Fighting through COVID: 502nd OSS Airman perseveres through pandemic

By Rachel Kersey | 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of human life, including military operations at Joint Base San Antonio.



Service members continue to do a stellar job even while making significant adjustments to their daily routines. Tech. Sgt. Tammy Valles is one such Airman.



Valles is the noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s 502nd Operational Support Squadron.



“Our mission is simple: To create a safe, effective and efficient environment for our flying agencies,” she said.



She is also the additional duty first sergeant for the 502nd OSS.



“My job is people,” she said. “Anything to do with people. I take care of any needs or concerns they may have and, while considering the unit’s needs, ensure the personnel are getting their needs met as well.”



In these two positions, she has had to make considerable adjustments.



Before COVID-19, she would go into the office and greet everyone at work, file paperwork, review data, discuss events with leadership, conduct dorm inspections, maintain order and discipline, and get everyone on the same page about priorities. She has had to do most of this work from home now, while balancing her responsibilities as a mother.



“I have four children at home who are also conducting school virtually,” she said. “Now, my day not only includes the virtual prioritization meetings, but I add in the breakfast and lunch for the children as well. Distractions are pretty continuous with an eight-year-old.”



As a first sergeant, her role includes intimately getting to know the Airmen and civilians under her care. Social distancing requirements have made a job that was once face-to-face now, at best, screen-to-screen. But Valles has risen to the challenge.



“Through proactive use of technology, she’s been able to keep tabs on our Airmen, offer them opportunities to grow and advocate for their needs,” said Lt. Col. Edward Walker, 502nd OSS commander. “Now that isolation is almost a matter of policy, this connection is even more important.”



She added this new responsibility to her plate and then another obstacle came her way.



“She had just taken over the role of first sergeant at the beginning of the year, when a week later she found out that three of her children were positive for COVID-19,” Walker said. “As a parent of three myself, I am constantly afraid of my children getting sick, but three at one time … it would be all I could handle just to take care of them.”



Valles managed to hold down both forts, but it was a struggle.



“It was harder than I honestly thought it would be. Before work, I was making everyone’s breakfast putting it on a sanitized tray, giving it to them and getting a slight glance at them as they came out. At lunch, it was the same way,” she explained. “Through all of this, trying to keep up with my duties at work, I admit – I was worried I was going to drop the ball somewhere.”



At this point, her children are all recovered and enjoying their freedom. Valles is thankful for many things, especially that nobody developed severe symptoms and that the people she works with were understanding and flexible.



“Along the way she hasn’t missed a beat,” Walker said. “Tech. Sgt. Valles is truly an example of fighting through.”



And Valles knows she doesn’t fight alone.



“The 502nd Operations Support Squadron is the backbone to the flying community. I have amazing supervision and an amazing work center,” she said. “I am very proud of my unit and everything we do as a team.”

