Crockett takes over as new State Command Sergeant Major

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Command Sgt. Maj. James Dale Crockett, a Crossville native, became the Tennessee Army National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major during a ceremony in Nashville on Jan. 31.



Crockett assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gentry at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters and is the 9th State Command Sergeant Major in Tennessee’s history. Gentry had been in the position since October 2015.



“I am deeply appreciative of the incredible things Gentry has accomplished during his time here,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “I wish him the best moving forward and look forward to working with Command Sgt. Maj. Crockett. He has had an impressive array of challenging leadership roles throughout his career and I’m confident he is the best person for this position.”



Before assuming responsibility, Crockett served as the Command Sergeant Major of Knoxville’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment since 2017.



Crockett started his military career 30 years ago when he enlisted in the military in June 1990 as a Cavalry Scout. He advanced through the ranks and was promoted to Sgt. 1st Class in 2001 while assigned to Troop C’s Detachment 1 with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s 1st Squadron. He served as a Scout platoon sergeant and his Bradley Crew was recognized as the Regimental “Top Gun” in 2003 before deploying to Iraq in 2004 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



In 2006, Crockett became the First Sergeant for 2nd Squadron’s G Troop where he deployed to Louisiana for Gustov Hurricane Relief in 2008. He deployed to Iraq again in 2009. Crockett then became the 2nd Squadron’s Command Sergeant Major in March 2012 followed by being selected as the 11th Command Sergeant Major of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in 2017. He deployed with the 278th to Ukraine in 2018.



Crockett is married to Sharon Crockett and they has a son, Connor, and daughter, Sara.